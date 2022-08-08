100K naloxone doses ease national shortage

To combat the opioid epidemic, nonprofit Remedy Alliance bought 100,000 doses of naloxone, a drug that's used to reverse opioid overdoses, and community groups have already ordered 43,000 doses, according to The Washington Post.

Because states don't have enough of the opioid overdose antidote, Remedy Alliance negotiates with naloxone manufacturers to lower prices and then sells it to community groups and local governments. The organization formed in 2008 as the Opioid Safety and Naloxone Network Buyers Club.

Remedy Alliance is responsible for "a substantial portion" of the nation's naloxone supply, Susan Winckler, the CEO of the FDA's Reagan-Udall Foundation, told the Post.

Between 2017 and 2021, the nonprofit sold more than 4 million doses, according to its website.

"The affordable naloxone shortage is officially over," Remedy Alliance's organizers told the Post.