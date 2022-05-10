10 systems seeking supply chain talent 

Here are 10 health systems that have posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

1. Advocate Aurora Health, based in Milwaukee, is seeking a strategy and operations consultant.

2. HCA Healthcare, based in Nashville, Tenn., is seeking a supply chain coordinator for its location in Davie, Fla.

3. Mayo Clinic, based in Rochester, Minn., is seeking a supply chain operations associate.

4. Mission Health, based in Asheville, N.C., is seeking an internal control coordinator for its location in Nashville, Tenn.

5. Saint Joseph Mercy Health System, based in Ypsilanti, Mich., is seeking a supply chain inventory technician for its location in Ann Arbor, Mich.

6. Riverview Regional Medical Center, based in Gadsden, Ala., is seeking a distribution technician.

7. SCL Health, based in Brloomfield, Colo., is seeking a supply chain customer care technician for its location in Denver.

8. Tenet Healthcare, based in Dallas, is seeking a supply chain coordinator for its location in West Palm Beach, Fla.

9. Trinity Health, based in Livonia, Mich., is seeking a supply chain inventory technician for its location in Ann Arbor, Mich.

10. VCU Health, based in Richmond, Va., is seeking a supply chain technician for its location in Supply, N.C.