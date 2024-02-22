Why AdventHealth's partnership with Disney World is 'not like anything you would find anywhere else'

In 2021, Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth pioneered a new phase of its long-standing relationship with Walt Disney World by becoming the resort's official healthcare provider.

The "AdventHealth World of Wellness" initiative provides guests with assistance around planning medical appointments, urgent care services, and medical equipment or prescription delivery to resort hotels. Resort guests can also access AdventHealth's telemedicine services.

"To that, we've added our Flamingo Crossings emergency department, which opened this past May," AdventHealth CEO Terry Shaw told Becker's. "It was co-designed by Disney 'imagineers,' so the look and feel inside that ED is not like anything you would find anywhere else, and yet it still delivers world-class care to thousands of people on an annual basis, including cast members and visitors to the Disney property."

The new 19,000-square-foot emergency care center is minutes from resort property and features 24 private patient rooms, respiratory therapy, diagnostic imaging, X-ray and ultrasound services and a full-service laboratory. A clinical team including emergency physicians and nurses staff the facility.

"We're very fortunate to be in Disney's backyard and we really enjoy our partnership with them," Mr. Shaw said.

Disney World has also been working with health systems in Central Florida to move its more than 77,000 employees to value-based care models.

The partnership between the entertainment giant, AdventHealth and Orlando Health began in 2018, when the organizations set out to create a high-performing provider network that does not operate under a fee-for-service model.

"As the largest single-site employer in Central Florida, the intent of this initiative was to improve the quality of care and align financial incentives directly with the [care] delivery systems," Eric Chaisson, senior vice president of total rewards at The Walt Disney Co., told Employee Benefit News in February 2022. "In doing so, Disney disrupted the traditional fee-for-service payment model typically utilized in employer-based plans."

AdventHealth has 50 hospital campuses and hundreds of care sites nationwide and more than 20 hospitals and emergency rooms in and around the Orlando area.

