AdventHealth to become Disney World's official healthcare provider

AdventHealth has formed a new renewed alliance with Walt Disney World, under which it will become the official healthcare and virtual healthcare provider for the resort, the Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based health system said May 6.

AdventHealth said its relationship with Walt Disney World spans more than 20 years, and the renewed alliance allows it to provide a wide range of healthcare services and vacation planning tools to resort guests before and during their visit.

"AdventHealth and Walt Disney World Resort have enjoyed a longstanding relationship and we are excited to launch this pioneering initiative, which will allow resort guests to plan and customize their vacation around their unique health needs," Terry Shaw, president and CEO of AdventHealth, said in a news release. "Guests can experience the Walt Disney World Resort with the confidence of knowing they are supported by AdventHealth's world-class clinical team who is dedicated to providing whole-person, compassionate care to every patient we serve."

The "AdventHealth World of Wellness" initiative includes assistance with planning medical appointments, urgent care services, and medical equipment or prescription delivery to resort hotels. The health system said resort guests may also access AdventHealth's telemedicine service, and the health system and resort will consider "building on the current Disney touches" at AdventHealth for Children in Orlando, Fla.

Additionally, AdventHealth said it will build an emergency room at Flamingo Crossings Town Center near the resort. A clinical team including emergency physicians and emergency nurses will staff the ER.

Walt Disney World is based in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. AdventHealth has 50 hospital campuses and hundreds of care sites nationwide, and more than 20 hospitals and emergency rooms in and surrounding the Orlando metropolitan area.

More information about the AdventHealth alliance with Walt Disney World is available here.

