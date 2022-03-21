Viewpoint: 3 health strategies to keep post-pandemic

Listen
The pandemic helped expose many of the profound health inequities plaguing the U.S. health system and created newfound momentum for remedying underlying issues. When hospitalizations and cases decrease, there are three key strategies worth keeping when the pandemic ends, according to authors of an article in the Stanford Social Innovation Review.
Here are the three strategies:
- Designing all programs and initiatives with people and patients in mind was common during the pandemic. By centering human relationships and affected communities, physicians were able to more fully connect with patients and understand the unique context of their lives.
- Building trust between health systems and the general public was a key theme of public health throughout the pandemic. Leveraging legitimacy and ensuring trustworthiness of health systems and institutions helped create bonds with community and improve uptake of public health messaging and interventions.
- Technology played a big role in allowing adaptation and flexibility during the fight against COVID-19. Health systems should continue to invest in technologies that encourage innovation and provide spaces for health systems to listen and learn from the communities they serve.