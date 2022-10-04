UPMC pledges to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 50%

UPMC intends to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50 percent within the next eight years, according to an Oct. 4 news release shared with Becker's.

The commitment is one component of UPMC's response to an initiative led by the White House and HHS. The health system is committed to lowering emissions and building more climate-resilient infrastructure. Furthermore, UPMC aims to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

"UPMC will lead by example to develop approaches to health care that rapidly reduce our contributions to greenhouse gas emissions. We are making these pledges on behalf of the health and well-being of people today and for future generations," said Michael Boninger, MD, president of UPMC Innovative Homecare Solutions.

According to the release, efforts are underway to utilize geothermal technology and construct green buildings. Additionally, all UPMC campuses have eliminated plastic foam packaging from cafeterias, noting more than 40 tons of appliances and equipment have been recycled.

UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside Vice President of Facilities and Support Services John Krolicki said UPMC looks forward to implementing sustainable solutions.

"We are eager to join the cause in the communities we serve to make a difference for our environment for the long term, which in the end helps the patients we serve," said Mr. Krolicki.

In 2014, UPMC joined the Green Building Alliance 2030 challenge and reduced its carbon footprint by over 10 percent in the Pittsburgh area while sustaining growth.