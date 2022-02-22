The issues with do-it-yourself healthcare

As more people have taken healthcare into their own hands over the course of the pandemic, many are realizing it's not as easy as it seems, The Wall Street Journal reported Feb. 22.

Despite almost 350,000 healthcare and fitness tracking apps available for download, along with consumer products like wearables and at-home tests, some who tried do-it-yourself healthcare have been left feeling disappointed or confused.

Five issues with DIY healthcare that consumers run into: