South Dakota health system joins Mayo network, changes name

Regional Health, a five-hospital system based in Rapid City, S.D., changed its name to Monument Health and joined the Mayo Clinic Care Network on Jan. 17.

The health system changed its name roughly two months after announcing the rebranding. Officials decided on the new name after conducting online surveys and focus groups with local residents. The health system also adopted a new logo — five diamonds in the shape of an "M" — that represents its five priorities: 1) deliver high-quality care; 2) provide a caring experience; 3) be a great place to work; 4) impact our communities; and 5) be here for generations to come.

In addition to the name change, the health system also joined the Mayo Clinic Care Network. By joining the network, Monument Health's physicians will have access to Mayo's expertise, research, and diagnostic and treatment resources.

