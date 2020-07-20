Holy Cross Hospital gets new name

Holy Cross Hospital, a 557-bed nonprofit teaching facility in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., will rebrand to Holy Cross Health.

The rebranding effort will be rolled out gradually, first on digital platforms and then signage.

Holy Cross said the new name will better reflect its expanded footprint and holistic approach to community health.

"Holy Cross has grown well beyond the four walls of our hospital over the past 65 years. We have urgent care centers, a robust outpatient HealthPlex, home health services, clinical research and more than 50 Holy Cross medical group physician practices aligned across our community. In short, Holy Cross is so much more than just a hospital," Holy Cross Health President and CEO Mark Doyle said in a press release emailed to Becker's.

