CVS reports 1.5M community health visits in Q1: 6 things to know

Georgina Gonzalez (Twitter) -

CVS Health CEO Karen Lynch discussed the company's expansion at a May 4 earnings call, revealing it is continuing to push into primary care and improve its digital offerings. 

Here are six key takeaways from the call: 

  1. The pharmacy is advancing its primacy care focus, stating that in the first quarter of 2022 it saw 1.5 million in-person or virtual visits to its community health clinics, up 35 percent from the same time in 2021.

  2. Ms. Lynch said the pharmacy plans to expand its virtual services in the next 30 days. In 2021 it supported 10 million virtual visits for mental health. 

  3. It has closed 100 stores of the planned 300 for this year, and plans to close a total of 900 by 2025. 

  4. It is planning an expansion into the home care space by preparing for a post-acute transitions pilot that will launch in 2023 for certain Aetna members.

  5. It is also investing in its CVS Health digital offerings by improving the website and services, including its health dashboard which contains a patient's health records in one place. 

  6. Ms. Lynch also mentioned the automation of pharmacy technology that will complete prescriptions for pharmacists, pushing the pharmacists into a more patient-focussed role.

