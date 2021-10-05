Beth Israel Lahey's new patient data initiative aims to advance health equity

Collecting complete and detailed data can help track health inequities and eventually be used to improve health outcomes across different demographics. That's why Beth Israel Lahey Health launched a new data initiative Oct. 4.

The Cambridge, Mass.-based health system of 36,000 employees consulted a multidisciplinary team of representatives from across Beth Israel Lahey to establish a set standard practice for collecting patient data. Data regarding gender, race, ethnicity and language will now be required in hospital electronic systems. Some information requested in the new data collection will include ancestry, pronouns, assigned sex at birth, and preferred spoken and written languages.

"As we enhance our understanding of health disparities and root causes, we will work across the system and in with the communities we serve to address social determinants of health and optimize healthcare," Richard Nesto, MD, CMO of the health system, said in a statement.

By standardizing the data collection and hospital records, the system will be able to complete more robust analyses that can allow for progression tracking across populations. Tracking trends will enable the health system to identify and address health disparities in the community, ensuring different needs are attended to equitably.

Juan Fernando Lopera, the chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer for the system, said, "This patient-provided data will help us to better address, understand and describe our patients and our communities, identify and track our progress in addressing health disparities, and develop culturally competent interventions to close gaps in health outcomes."