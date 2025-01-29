World's most admired healthcare companies: Fortune

Fortune released its World's Most Admired Companies list on Jan. 29, which included healthcare companies.

The list, in its 27th year, is created in partnership between Fortune and global management consulting firm Korn Ferry.

For the list, analysts examined about 1,500 candidates: the 1,000 largest U.S. companies ranked by revenue, along with non-U.S. companies in Fortune's Global 500 database that have revenues of at least $10 billion. They then narrowed candidates to the highest-revenue companies in each industry, a total of 650 in 30 countries.

To determine the best-regarded companies in more than 50 industries, Korn Ferry surveyed executives, directors and analysts to rate companies in their own industry on nine criteria, from effectiveness in conducting business globally to its responsibility to the community and environment. Companies that ranked in the top half of their industry survey were listed. More information about the methodology is available here.

These healthcare companies are among the Most Admired Companies in their industries:

Note: Companies are listed under their respective industries and with their industry ranks. The lists include a tie.

Healthcare: Medical facilities

1. HCA Healthcare

2. Universal Health Services



3. DaVita

4. Encompass Health



5. Tenet Healthcare

6. Fresenius

7. Select Medical Holdings

8. Ensign Group

9. Community Health Systems

10. Brookdale Senior Living

Healthcare: Insurance and managed care

1. UnitedHealth Group

2. Elevance Health

3. Centene

4. Molina Healthcare

5. Humana

6. Oscar Health

7. NeueHealth

Healthcare: Pharmacy and other services

1. IQVIA

2. Labcorp

3. Quest Diagnostics

4. Charles River Laboratories International

5. Cigna

6. CVS Health

7. Option Care Health

8. AMN Healthcare Services

8. Walgreens Boots Alliance

10. BrightSpring Health Services

Medical products and equipment

1. Stryker

2. Abbott Laboratories

3. Boston Scientific

4. Danaher

5. Thermo Fisher Scientific

6. GE HealthCare Technologies

7. Medtronic

8. Becton Dickinson

9. Agilent Technologies

10. Royal Philips

11. Henry Schein

12. Zimmer Biomet Holdings

13. Avantor

14. McKesson

15. Baxter International