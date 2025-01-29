World's most admired healthcare companies: Fortune

Fortune released its World's Most Admired Companies list on Jan. 29, which included healthcare companies.
The list, in its 27th year, is created in partnership between Fortune and global management consulting firm Korn Ferry.
For the list, analysts examined about 1,500 candidates: the 1,000 largest U.S. companies ranked by revenue, along with non-U.S. companies in Fortune's Global 500 database that have revenues of at least $10 billion. They then narrowed candidates to the highest-revenue companies in each industry, a total of 650 in 30 countries.
To determine the best-regarded companies in more than 50 industries, Korn Ferry surveyed executives, directors and analysts to rate companies in their own industry on nine criteria, from effectiveness in conducting business globally to its responsibility to the community and environment. Companies that ranked in the top half of their industry survey were listed. More information about the methodology is available here.
These healthcare companies are among the Most Admired Companies in their industries:
Note: Companies are listed under their respective industries and with their industry ranks. The lists include a tie.
Healthcare: Medical facilities
1. HCA Healthcare
2. Universal Health Services
3. DaVita
4. Encompass Health
5. Tenet Healthcare
6. Fresenius
7. Select Medical Holdings
8. Ensign Group
9. Community Health Systems
10. Brookdale Senior Living
Healthcare: Insurance and managed care
1. UnitedHealth Group
2. Elevance Health
3. Centene
4. Molina Healthcare
5. Humana
6. Oscar Health
7. NeueHealth
Healthcare: Pharmacy and other services
1. IQVIA
2. Labcorp
3. Quest Diagnostics
4. Charles River Laboratories International
5. Cigna
6. CVS Health
7. Option Care Health
8. AMN Healthcare Services
8. Walgreens Boots Alliance
10. BrightSpring Health Services
Medical products and equipment
1. Stryker
2. Abbott Laboratories
3. Boston Scientific
4. Danaher
5. Thermo Fisher Scientific
6. GE HealthCare Technologies
7. Medtronic
8. Becton Dickinson
9. Agilent Technologies
10. Royal Philips
11. Henry Schein
12. Zimmer Biomet Holdings
13. Avantor
14. McKesson
15. Baxter International