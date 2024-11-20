US News names top Medicare Advantage, Part D providers for 2025

U.S. News & World Report has recognized seven Medicare Advantage and Medicare Part D providers for their national performance across various award categories.

The rankings, released Nov. 20, evaluated companies in three Medicare Advantage categories: screening and prevention, care continuity, and highest satisfaction, as well as one Medicare Part D category: highest satisfaction.

Using 12 CMS quality measures weighted by consumer relevance, U.S. News assessed metrics such as breast cancer screening rates and member retention. Details about the methodology are available here.

2025 winners (in alphabetical order):

Best for Screening and Prevention: Devoted Health

Best for Care Continuity: Devoted Health

Highest Satisfaction (Medicare Advantage): Aetna Medicare, Elevance Health, Humana, UnitedHealth Group

Highest Satisfaction (Part D): Aetna Medicare, Centene, The Cigna Group, Elevance Health, Humana, UnitedHealth Group





