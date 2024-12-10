US News' 118 maternity care access hospitals

On Dec. 10, U.S. News & World Report released its annual Best Hospitals for Maternity Care ratings, which also recognize hospitals providing services to underserved communities.
U.S. News identified 118 hospitals as Maternity Care Access Hospitals for providing maternity services in areas that would otherwise lack access to such care.
To qualify, these hospitals met specific geographic and quality criteria. They were eligible if they were the only hospital providing maternity care within their county, and the county had fewer than 60 obstetric providers per 10,000 births. Alternatively, hospitals qualified if they were the only facility within a 15-mile radius and were located in a county with fewer than 128 obstetric providers per 10,000 births.
In terms of quality, these hospitals demonstrated performance above the lowest normalized values for severe unexpected newborn complications, C-sections or episiotomy rates. Read more about the methodology here.
Maternity Care Access Hospitals, a designation introduced in 2023, are described as such on their maternity scorecards found on the hospital's profile on the U.S. News website.
Here are the 118 Maternity Care Access Hospitals, listed alphabetically by state:
Alabama
Gadsden Regional Medical Center
California
Enloe Medical Center (Chico)
Sutter Coast Hospital (Crescent City)
Adventist Health-Delano
Sutter Lakeside Hospital (Lakeport)
Memorial Hospital Los Banos
Barton Memorial Hospital (South Lake Tahoe)
Tahoe Forest Hospital District (Truckee)
Colorado
Parkview Medical Center (Pueblo)
Delaware
Beebe Healthcare-Lewes Campus
Florida
Orlando Health South Lake Hospital (Clermont)
Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast Hospital (Miramar Beach)
NCH Baker Hospital (Naples)
Parrish Medical Center (Titusville)
Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital (Vero Beach)
Georgia
Atrium Health Floyd Medical Center (Rome)
Iowa
MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center (Mason City)
Idaho
Intermountain Health Cassia Regional Hospital (Burley)
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center (Lewiston)
Illinois
SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale
Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital (Dekalb)
Indiana
Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center (Jasper)
Clark Memorial Hospital (Jeffersonville)
Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital (Muncie)
Indiana University Health Paoli Hospital
Kansas
Amberwell Health-Atchison
Ascension Via Christi Hospital Manhattan
Kentucky
Owensboro Health Regional Hospital
Louisiana
North Oaks Medical Center (Hammond)
Massachusetts
Southcoast Hospitals-Fall River, New Bedford and Wareham
Maryland
University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton
Meritus Health-Hagerstown
MedStar St. Mary's Hospital (Leonardtown)
Garrett Regional Medical Center (Oakland)
Carroll Hospital (Westminster)
Michigan
MyMichigan Medical Center-Alma
MyMichigan Medical Center Alpena
Corewell Health Big Rapids Hospital
Corewell Health Gerber Hospital (Fremont)
Corewell Health Greenville Hospital
Corewell Health Pennock Hospital (Hastings)
Henry Ford Jackson Hospital
Corewell Health Ludington Hospital
Memorial Healthcare-Owosso
Corewell Health Lakeland Hospitals (St. Joseph)
MyMichigan Medical Center West Branch
Minnesota
Mayo Clinic Health System-Albert Lea and Austin
Allina Health Mercy Hospital-Coon Rapids
Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital (Grand Rapids)
M Health Fairview Northland Medical Center (Princeton)
Missouri
Mercy Hospital Aurora
Parkland Health Center-Farmington Community
Mercy Hospital Jefferson (Festus)
St. Luke's North Hospital-Barry Road (Kansas City)
Mercy Hospital Lebanon
Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital
Mercy Hospital Washington
North Carolina
Atrium Health-Stanly (Albemarle)
Alamance Regional Medical Center (Burlington)
UNC Health Rockingham-Eden
Cape Fear Valley Medical Center (Fayetteville)
Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital (Greensboro)
Atrium Health-Union (Monroe)
Nash Health Care Systems (Rocky Mount)
Novant Health Rowan Medical Center (Salisbury)
Atrium Health-Cleveland (Shelby)
Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
New Jersey
Southern Ocean Medical Center at Hackensack Meridian Health (Manahawkin)
Newton Medical Center
New York
United Memorial Medical Center (Batavia)
Guthrie Cortland Medical Center
Cayuga Medical Center at Ithaca
Newark-Wayne Community Hospital-Rochester Regional Health
Ohio
Licking Memorial Hospital (Newark)
Oklahoma
Mercy Hospital Ardmore
Oregon
Asante Three Rivers Medical Center (Grants Pass)
Pennsylvania
UPMC Carlisle
WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital
UPMC Cole (Coudersport)
Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono (East Stroudsburg)
WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital
Independence Health System Westmoreland Hospital (Greensburg)
Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton
WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital (Lebanon)
Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill South Jackson Street (Pottsville)
Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital (Sayre)
UPMC Northwest (Seneca)
UPMC Wellsboro
UPMC Williamsport
South Carolina
MUSC Health Kershaw Medical Center (Camden)
MUSC Health Lancaster Medical Center
Spartanburg Medical Center
Roper St. Francis Berkeley Hospital (Summerville)
Tennessee
Tennova Healthcare-Cleveland
Vanderbilt Tullahoma Harton Hospital
Texas
Hill Country Memorial Hospital (Frederiscksburg)
Lake Granbury Medical Center
Baylor Scott and White Medical Center-Temple
Utah
Intermountain Health Cedar City Hospital
Intermountain Health St. George Regional Hospital
Virginia
UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center
Sentara CarePlex Hospital (Hampton)
Centra Lynchburg General Hospital
UVA Health System Prince William Medical Center (Manassas)
Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital (Onancock)
Sentara Obici Hospital (Suffolk)
Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center
Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center (Woodbridge)
Vermont
Rutland Regional Medical Center
Washington
Providence Centralia Hospital
Samaritan Healthcare-Moses Lake
Virginia Mason Franciscan Health-St. Michael Medical Center (Silverdale)
Wisconsin
Hayward Area Memorial Hospital and Water's Edge
Aurora Medical Center-Bay Area (Marinette)
Marshfield Medical Center
West Virginia
United Hospital Center (Bridgeport)
Berkeley Medical Center (Martinsburg)
Wyoming
Campbell County Health-Gillette