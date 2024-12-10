US News' 118 maternity care access hospitals

On Dec. 10, U.S. News & World Report released its annual Best Hospitals for Maternity Care ratings, which also recognize hospitals providing services to underserved communities.

U.S. News identified 118 hospitals as Maternity Care Access Hospitals for providing maternity services in areas that would otherwise lack access to such care.

To qualify, these hospitals met specific geographic and quality criteria. They were eligible if they were the only hospital providing maternity care within their county, and the county had fewer than 60 obstetric providers per 10,000 births. Alternatively, hospitals qualified if they were the only facility within a 15-mile radius and were located in a county with fewer than 128 obstetric providers per 10,000 births.

In terms of quality, these hospitals demonstrated performance above the lowest normalized values for severe unexpected newborn complications, C-sections or episiotomy rates. Read more about the methodology here.

Maternity Care Access Hospitals, a designation introduced in 2023, are described as such on their maternity scorecards found on the hospital's profile on the U.S. News website.

Here are the 118 Maternity Care Access Hospitals, listed alphabetically by state:

Alabama

Gadsden Regional Medical Center

California

Enloe Medical Center (Chico)

Sutter Coast Hospital (Crescent City)

Adventist Health-Delano

Sutter Lakeside Hospital (Lakeport)

Memorial Hospital Los Banos

Barton Memorial Hospital (South Lake Tahoe)

Tahoe Forest Hospital District (Truckee)

Colorado

Parkview Medical Center (Pueblo)

Delaware

Beebe Healthcare-Lewes Campus

Florida

Orlando Health South Lake Hospital (Clermont)

Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast Hospital (Miramar Beach)

NCH Baker Hospital (Naples)

Parrish Medical Center (Titusville)

Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital (Vero Beach)

Georgia

Atrium Health Floyd Medical Center (Rome)

Iowa

MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center (Mason City)

Idaho

Intermountain Health Cassia Regional Hospital (Burley)

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center (Lewiston)

Illinois

SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale

Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital (Dekalb)

Indiana

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center (Jasper)

Clark Memorial Hospital (Jeffersonville)

Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital (Muncie)

Indiana University Health Paoli Hospital

Kansas

Amberwell Health-Atchison

Ascension Via Christi Hospital Manhattan

Kentucky

Owensboro Health Regional Hospital

Louisiana

North Oaks Medical Center (Hammond)

Massachusetts

Southcoast Hospitals-Fall River, New Bedford and Wareham

Maryland

University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton

Meritus Health-Hagerstown

MedStar St. Mary's Hospital (Leonardtown)

Garrett Regional Medical Center (Oakland)

Carroll Hospital (Westminster)

Michigan

MyMichigan Medical Center-Alma

MyMichigan Medical Center Alpena

Corewell Health Big Rapids Hospital

Corewell Health Gerber Hospital (Fremont)

Corewell Health Greenville Hospital

Corewell Health Pennock Hospital (Hastings)

Henry Ford Jackson Hospital

Corewell Health Ludington Hospital

Memorial Healthcare-Owosso

Corewell Health Lakeland Hospitals (St. Joseph)

MyMichigan Medical Center West Branch

Minnesota

Mayo Clinic Health System-Albert Lea and Austin

Allina Health Mercy Hospital-Coon Rapids

Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital (Grand Rapids)

M Health Fairview Northland Medical Center (Princeton)

Missouri

Mercy Hospital Aurora

Parkland Health Center-Farmington Community

Mercy Hospital Jefferson (Festus)

St. Luke's North Hospital-Barry Road (Kansas City)

Mercy Hospital Lebanon

Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital

Mercy Hospital Washington

North Carolina

Atrium Health-Stanly (Albemarle)

Alamance Regional Medical Center (Burlington)

UNC Health Rockingham-Eden

Cape Fear Valley Medical Center (Fayetteville)

Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital (Greensboro)

Atrium Health-Union (Monroe)

Nash Health Care Systems (Rocky Mount)

Novant Health Rowan Medical Center (Salisbury)

Atrium Health-Cleveland (Shelby)

Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center

New Jersey

Southern Ocean Medical Center at Hackensack Meridian Health (Manahawkin)

Newton Medical Center

New York

United Memorial Medical Center (Batavia)

Guthrie Cortland Medical Center

Cayuga Medical Center at Ithaca

Newark-Wayne Community Hospital-Rochester Regional Health

Ohio

Licking Memorial Hospital (Newark)

Oklahoma

Mercy Hospital Ardmore

Oregon

Asante Three Rivers Medical Center (Grants Pass)

Pennsylvania

UPMC Carlisle

WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital

UPMC Cole (Coudersport)

Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono (East Stroudsburg)

WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital

Independence Health System Westmoreland Hospital (Greensburg)

Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton

WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital (Lebanon)

Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill South Jackson Street (Pottsville)

Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital (Sayre)

UPMC Northwest (Seneca)

UPMC Wellsboro

UPMC Williamsport

South Carolina

MUSC Health Kershaw Medical Center (Camden)

MUSC Health Lancaster Medical Center

Spartanburg Medical Center

Roper St. Francis Berkeley Hospital (Summerville)

Tennessee

Tennova Healthcare-Cleveland

Vanderbilt Tullahoma Harton Hospital

Texas

Hill Country Memorial Hospital (Frederiscksburg)

Lake Granbury Medical Center

Baylor Scott and White Medical Center-Temple

Utah

Intermountain Health Cedar City Hospital

Intermountain Health St. George Regional Hospital

Virginia

UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center

Sentara CarePlex Hospital (Hampton)

Centra Lynchburg General Hospital

UVA Health System Prince William Medical Center (Manassas)

Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital (Onancock)

Sentara Obici Hospital (Suffolk)

Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center

Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center (Woodbridge)

Vermont

Rutland Regional Medical Center

Washington

Providence Centralia Hospital

Samaritan Healthcare-Moses Lake

Virginia Mason Franciscan Health-St. Michael Medical Center (Silverdale)

Wisconsin

Hayward Area Memorial Hospital and Water's Edge

Aurora Medical Center-Bay Area (Marinette)

Marshfield Medical Center

West Virginia

United Hospital Center (Bridgeport)

Berkeley Medical Center (Martinsburg)

Wyoming

Campbell County Health-Gillette