Several healthcare CEOs are among the top rated by female employees, according to the 2021 ranking by Comparably.
Comparably analyzed 10 million reviews by women on its website across 60,000 companies from June 2020 to June 2021. Here are the top 50 CEOs for women at large companies.
Editor's note: CEOs of healthcare companies are bolded.
- Shantanu Narayen, CEO of Adobe
- Jeffrey Dailey, CEO of Farmers Insurance
- Leslie Stretch, CEO of Medallia
- Brian Halligan, CEO of HubSpot
- Sarah Friar, CEO of Nextdoor
- Vladimir Shmunis, CEO of RingCentral
- John Foley, CEO of Peloton
- Dan Rosensweig, CEO of Chegg
- Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft
- Kumsal Bayazit, CEO of Elsevier
- Jim Loree, CEO of Stanley Black & Decker
- Craig Boundy, CEO of Experian
- Annette Brüls, CEO of Medela
- Robert Painter, CEO of Trimble
- Bert Bean, CEO of Insight Global
- Eric Yuan, CEO of Zoom Video Communications
- Arvind Krishna, CEO of IBM
- Pierre Naudé, CEO of nCino
- Tim Cook, CEO of Apple
- Chris Caldwell, CEO of Concentrix
- Keith Myers, CEO of LHC Group (Lafayette, La.)
- Andrew Wang, CEO of Beacon Hill Staffing Group
- Amy Zupon, CEO of Vertafore
- Kenneth Lin, CEO of Credit Karma
- Anne Wojcicki, CEO of 23andMe
- Bryce Maddock, CEO of TaskUs
- Timothy Chi, CEO of The Knot Worldwide
- Robert Frist Jr., CEO of HealthStream
- Patrick Pacious, CEO of Choice Hotels
- John Van Siclen, CEO of Dynatrace
- Colin Shannon, CEO of PRA Health Sciences
- John Box, CEO of Meltwater
- Jennifer Scanlon, CEO of UL
- John Girard, CEO of Cience
- Lisa Atherton, CEO of Textron Systems
- Bradley Jacobs, CEO of XPO Logistics
- Mike Walsh, CEO of LexisNexis Legal & Professional
- Mark Marron, CEO of ePlus
- Jerome Pecresse, CEO of GE Renewable Energy
- Joshua Gwinn, CEO of Hero Practice Services
- Brian Niccol, CEO of Chipotle
- Mark Mader, CEO of Smartsheet
- Robert Keane, CEO of Vistaprint
- Worthing Jackman, CEO of Waste Connections
- Mike Rosenbaum, CEO of Guidewire Software
- Judy McReynolds, CEO of ArcBest
- Ritch Wood, CEO of Nu Skin Enterprises
- Jim Hinton, CEO of Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas)
- Ryan Westwood, CEO of Simplus
- Barry Litwin, CEO of Global Industrial