Several healthcare CEOs are among the top rated by female employees, according to the 2021 ranking by Comparably.

Comparably analyzed 10 million reviews by women on its website across 60,000 companies from June 2020 to June 2021. Here are the top 50 CEOs for women at large companies. 

Editor's note: CEOs of healthcare companies are bolded.

  1. Shantanu Narayen, CEO of Adobe 
  2. Jeffrey Dailey, CEO of Farmers Insurance
  3. Leslie Stretch, CEO of Medallia
  4. Brian Halligan, CEO of HubSpot 
  5. Sarah Friar, CEO of Nextdoor 
  6. Vladimir Shmunis, CEO of RingCentral 
  7. John Foley, CEO of Peloton 
  8. Dan Rosensweig, CEO of Chegg 
  9. Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft 
  10. Kumsal Bayazit, CEO of Elsevier 
  11. Jim Loree, CEO of Stanley Black & Decker 
  12. Craig Boundy, CEO of Experian 
  13. Annette Brüls, CEO of Medela 
  14. Robert Painter, CEO of Trimble 
  15. Bert Bean, CEO of Insight Global 
  16. Eric Yuan, CEO of Zoom Video Communications
  17. Arvind Krishna, CEO of IBM 
  18. Pierre Naudé, CEO of nCino 
  19. Tim Cook, CEO of Apple 
  20. Chris Caldwell, CEO of Concentrix 
  21. Keith Myers, CEO of LHC Group (Lafayette, La.)
  22. Andrew Wang, CEO of Beacon Hill Staffing Group 
  23. Amy Zupon, CEO of Vertafore 
  24. Kenneth Lin, CEO of Credit Karma
  25. Anne Wojcicki, CEO of 23andMe 
  26. Bryce Maddock, CEO of TaskUs 
  27. Timothy Chi, CEO of The Knot Worldwide 
  28. Robert Frist Jr., CEO of HealthStream 
  29. Patrick Pacious, CEO of Choice Hotels 
  30. John Van Siclen, CEO of Dynatrace 
  31. Colin Shannon, CEO of PRA Health Sciences 
  32. John Box, CEO of Meltwater
  33. Jennifer Scanlon, CEO of UL 
  34. John Girard, CEO of Cience 
  35. Lisa Atherton, CEO of Textron Systems 
  36. Bradley Jacobs, CEO of XPO Logistics 
  37. Mike Walsh, CEO of LexisNexis Legal & Professional 
  38. Mark Marron, CEO of ePlus 
  39. Jerome Pecresse, CEO of GE Renewable Energy 
  40. Joshua Gwinn, CEO of Hero Practice Services 
  41. Brian Niccol, CEO of Chipotle 
  42. Mark Mader, CEO of Smartsheet 
  43. Robert Keane, CEO of Vistaprint 
  44. Worthing Jackman, CEO of Waste Connections
  45. Mike Rosenbaum, CEO of Guidewire Software 
  46. Judy McReynolds, CEO of ArcBest 
  47. Ritch Wood, CEO of Nu Skin Enterprises 
  48. Jim Hinton, CEO of Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas)
  49. Ryan Westwood, CEO of Simplus 
  50. Barry Litwin, CEO of Global Industrial

