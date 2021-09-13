Top 10 universities for healthcare professions in 2022, per US News

The University of Chicago was named the top U.S. college for healthcare professionals, according to U.S. News & World Report's "Best Colleges in 2022," published Sept. 13.

In its 37th annual report, U.S. News' rankings analyzed 1,466 U.S. universities on 17 measures of academic quality. Some of the factors measured included peer survey results, graduation rate, how the fall 2020 entering class performed in high school, and more. To read more on methods, click here.



Below are the top 10 universities for healthcare professionals.