The star ratings of Leapfrog's straight-'A' and 'F' hospitals

A comparison of data from CMS and The Leapfrog Group suggests that a hospital's strong performance in one national quality rating system does not necessarily mean it will be a top performer in another.

Leapfrog updated its fall safety grades Nov. 6, recognizing 18 hospitals that have received an "A" grade in every consecutive update since 2012. Of these hospitals, just five received a five-star rating from CMS. Similar discrepancies are seen across Leapfrog's "F" hospitals. While five did receive one star — the lowest possible rating — another four received two stars, and one hospital earned four stars.

Leapfrog released its fall safety grades Nov. 6, assigning letter grades to nearly 3,000 acute care hospitals based on 22 patient safety measures from CMS including accidents, healthcare-acquired infections and preventable errors. Leapfrog also collects information from hospitals that complete voluntary hospital surveys and other sources. Data reporting periods range from July 2019 to December 2022, depending on the measure.

CMS updated its Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings in July, assigning a star rating to more than 4,500 hospitals based on 46 hospital quality measures. These are divided into five quality categories: safety of care, mortality, patient experience, readmission rates and timely and effective care. Data reporting periods range from July 2018 to March 2022, depending on the measure.

The CMS star ratings for Leapfrog's fall 2023 straight-"A" hospitals:

Baptist Memorial Hospital Golden Triangle (Columbus, Miss.) — Three stars

AdventHealth Daytona Beach (Fla.) — Five stars

Saint Anne's Hospital (Fall River, Mass.) — Three stars

Beverly (Mass.) Hospital — Four stars

Rose Medical Center (Denver) — Four stars

Sentara CarePlex Hospital (Hampton, Va.) — Four stars

Sentara Leigh Hospital (Norfolk, Va.) — Four stars

University of Chicago Medical Center — Four stars

Kaiser Permanente Orange County-Anaheim (Calif.) Medical Center* — Four stars

Elmhurst (Ill.) Memorial Hospital — Five stars

French Hospital Medical Center (San Luis Obispo, Calif.) — Five stars

Inova Loudoun Hospital (Leesburg, Va.) — Five stars

Mayo Clinic Hospital (Phoenix) — Five stars

Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital (Winfield, Ill.) — Five stars

Rex Hospital (Raleigh, N.C.) — Five stars

St. David's Medical Center (Austin, Texas) — Five stars

University of Michigan Health (Ann Arbor) — Five stars

Virginia Mason Medical Center (Seattle) — Five stars

The CMS star ratings for Leapfrog's fall 2023 "F" hospitals:

Arkansas Methodist Medical Center (Paragould) — One star

Columbia Memorial Hospital (Hudson, N.Y.) — One star

Jennie Stuart Health (Hopkinsville, Ky.) — One star

Pacifica Hospital of the Valley (Sun Valley, Calif.) — One star

Southwest Medical Center (Liberal, Kan.) — One star

Providence St. Mary Medical Center (Apple Valley, Calif.) — Two stars

McLaren Flint (Mich.) — Two stars

Memorial Hospital of Gardena (Calif.) — Two stars

University of New Mexico Hospital (Albuquerque) — Two stars

Mission Community Hospital (Panorama City, Calif.) — Four stars

Interfaith Medical Center (New York City) — Star rating not available

*This hospital's star rating only includes data reported on inpatient services.