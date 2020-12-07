The most, least expensive states for an ER visit

New Jersey hospitals charge the most for a moderate-severity emergency room visit requiring a single surgery, according to data from Hospital Pricing Specialists provided to Becker's Hospital Review.

For the analysis, Hospital Pricing Specialists collected 12 months of billing data, through June 30, from 4,570 hospitals across the U.S. to determine the average cost of an ER visit for moderate-severity cases that have a single surgery code.

Moderate-severity ER visits are those that fall under the Current Procedural Terminology code 99283. The overall price tag includes charges for ER visits, single surgery codes, lab and radiology tests, pharmacy and supply costs, among other fees.

Below, the 50 states and Washington, D.C., are ranked by the average charge of a moderate-severity ER visit with a single surgery code:

1. New Jersey — $3,750

2. Colorado — $3,377

3. Florida — $3,160

4. California — $2,969

5. Nevada — $2,694

6. Texas — $2,362

7. Arizona — $2,124

8. District of Columbia — $2,100

9. Virginia — $2,013

10. Delaware — $1,983

11. South Carolina — $1,958

12. Kentucky — $1,861

13. Hawaii — $1,846

14. Tennessee — $1,838

15. New Hampshire — $1,811

16. Illinois — $1,804

17. Mississippi — $1,788

18. New York — $1,786

19. Indiana — $1,760

20. New Mexico — $1,748

21. Missouri — $1,733

22. Washington — $1,713

23. Oklahoma — $1,690

24. Rhode Island — $1,639

25. Alabama — $1,628

26. Pennsylvania — $1,628

27. North Carolina — $1,626

28. Georgia — $1,618

29. Idaho — $1,585

30. Oregon — $1,585

31. South Dakota — $1,571

32. Alaska — $1,552

33. Utah — $1,541

34. Ohio — $1,514

35. Connecticut — $1,495

36. Nebraska — $1,445

37. Arkansas — $1,395

38. Wisconsin — $1,369

39. Vermont — $1,283

40. Massachusetts — $1,256

41. Kansas — $1,232

42. Michigan — $1,197

43. Minnesota — $1,191

44. Iowa — $1,173

45. Wyoming — $1,171

46. Louisiana — $1,157

47. West Virginia — $1,087

48. Maine — $965

49. North Dakota — $964

50. Montana — $961

51. Maryland — $710

More articles on rankings and ratings:

CMS won't update star ratings in January

States that earned an F in social distancing

5 states with highest flu shot rates in 2019-20

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.