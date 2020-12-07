The most, least expensive states for an ER visit
New Jersey hospitals charge the most for a moderate-severity emergency room visit requiring a single surgery, according to data from Hospital Pricing Specialists provided to Becker's Hospital Review.
For the analysis, Hospital Pricing Specialists collected 12 months of billing data, through June 30, from 4,570 hospitals across the U.S. to determine the average cost of an ER visit for moderate-severity cases that have a single surgery code.
Moderate-severity ER visits are those that fall under the Current Procedural Terminology code 99283. The overall price tag includes charges for ER visits, single surgery codes, lab and radiology tests, pharmacy and supply costs, among other fees.
Below, the 50 states and Washington, D.C., are ranked by the average charge of a moderate-severity ER visit with a single surgery code:
1. New Jersey — $3,750
2. Colorado — $3,377
3. Florida — $3,160
4. California — $2,969
5. Nevada — $2,694
6. Texas — $2,362
7. Arizona — $2,124
8. District of Columbia — $2,100
9. Virginia — $2,013
10. Delaware — $1,983
11. South Carolina — $1,958
12. Kentucky — $1,861
13. Hawaii — $1,846
14. Tennessee — $1,838
15. New Hampshire — $1,811
16. Illinois — $1,804
17. Mississippi — $1,788
18. New York — $1,786
19. Indiana — $1,760
20. New Mexico — $1,748
21. Missouri — $1,733
22. Washington — $1,713
23. Oklahoma — $1,690
24. Rhode Island — $1,639
25. Alabama — $1,628
26. Pennsylvania — $1,628
27. North Carolina — $1,626
28. Georgia — $1,618
29. Idaho — $1,585
30. Oregon — $1,585
31. South Dakota — $1,571
32. Alaska — $1,552
33. Utah — $1,541
34. Ohio — $1,514
35. Connecticut — $1,495
36. Nebraska — $1,445
37. Arkansas — $1,395
38. Wisconsin — $1,369
39. Vermont — $1,283
40. Massachusetts — $1,256
41. Kansas — $1,232
42. Michigan — $1,197
43. Minnesota — $1,191
44. Iowa — $1,173
45. Wyoming — $1,171
46. Louisiana — $1,157
47. West Virginia — $1,087
48. Maine — $965
49. North Dakota — $964
50. Montana — $961
51. Maryland — $710
