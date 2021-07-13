The 15 best + worst states for business in 2021

The two leading states for business are in the Southeast while the last-ranked two are non-contiguous states.
The rankings for 2021 come from CNBC, which scored states on 85 metrics in 10 categories of competitiveness, with each category weighted based on how frequently states use them as a selling point in economic development marketing materials.
Some insights into four of the 10 categories:
- The "life, health and inclusion" category includes metrics on the fight against COVID-19, healthcare in general and corporate support for inclusiveness. The top state in this category is Vermont; the last is Arizona.
- The "cost of doing business" category measures tax climate, wage and utility costs, and the cost of office and industrial space, among other metrics. The top state in this category is Oklahoma; the last is Hawaii.
- The "infrastructure" category assesses each state's transportation system, condition of highways and bridges, availability of air travel, and quality of broadband, in addition to other metrics. The top state in this category is Illinois; the last is Maine.
- The "workforce" category measures the educational attainment of each state's working-age population, the rate of college-educated workers arriving or leaving the state, and the state's concentration of science, technology, engineering and math workers, among other metrics. The top state in this category is Texas; the last is Vermont.
Below are the top 15 states and bottom 15 states. The complete ranking and scoring can be found here.
The best
1. Virginia
2. North Carolina
3. Utah
4. Texas
5. Tennessee
6. Georgia
7. Minnesota
8. Colorado
9. Washington
10. Ohio
11. Michigan
12. Maryland
13. Nebraska
14. Massachusetts
15. Illinois
The worst
35. Oregon
36. Wyoming
37. New Hampshire
38. New Mexico
39. South Carolina
40. Nevada
41. Kentucky
42. Vermont
43. Arkansas
44. Louisiana
45. Mississippi
46. Rhode Island
47. West Virginia
48. Maine
49. Hawaii
50. Alaska