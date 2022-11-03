Healthcare costs are increasing across the country, and Forbes crunched the numbers to calculate the most expensive states to receive care.

Forbes compared data using 11 metrics to determine how expensive healthcare per person is in each state and Washington, D.C. The analysis took into account data including healthcare expenditures per capita, average health insurance premiums across multiple plan types, and percent increase in out-of-pocket healthcare expenditure over a five-year period. Each state was assigned a score; read more about the methodology here.

Below are the 10 most expensive states for healthcare and the average healthcare spending per capita in those states.

1. South Dakota: $11,736

2. Louisiana: $9,796

3. West Virginia: $12,019

4. Florida: $9,501

5. Wyoming: $10,296

6. Nebraska: $9,974

7. Maine: $11,505

8. Delaware: $12,294

9. New Hampshire: $11,359

10. Oklahoma: $8,997