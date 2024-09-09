States with the most, fewest hospitals per capita

South Dakota has the most hospitals per 100,000 people, while Maryland has the lowest, according to a The Salt Lake Tribune report.

The news outlet used data from the Cecil G. Sheps Center for Health Services Research at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and the Census Bureau, to determine the number of hospitals and population in each state.

Here are the states ranked by their number of hospitals per 100,000 people:

South Dakota — 6.6

North Dakota — 6.4

Montana — 5.8

Wyoming — 5

Kansas — 5

Nebraska — 4.8

Louisiana — 4.6

Iowa — 3.8

Mississippi — 3.7

Oklahoma — 3.6

Arkansas — 3.4

West Virginia — 3.4

Alaska — 3.3

Idaho — 2.6

Vermont — 2.5

Wisconsin — 2.5

New Mexico — 2.5

Indiana — 2.4

Kentucky — 2.4

Minnesota — 2.4

Maine — 2.7

Alabama — 2.2

Missouri — 2.2

New Hampshire — 2.1

Tennessee — 2

Ohio — 1.9

Texas — 1.9

Colorado — 1.8

Hawaii — 1.8

Nevada — 1.8

Arizona — 1.7

Pennsylvania — 1.7

Utah — 1.7

Illinois — 1.6

Michigan — 1.6

South Carolina — 1.6

Delaware — 1.5

Georgia — 1.5

Oregon — 1.5

Massachusetts — 1.4

Rhode Island — 1.3

Washington — 1.3

North Carolina — 1.2

Virginia — 1.2

Connecticut — 1.1

Florida — 1.1

California — 1

New Jersey — 1

New York — 1

Maryland — 0.9