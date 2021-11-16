MIS-C cases by state 

More than 5,000 kids in the U.S. have developed multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children — a rare condition linked to COVID-19 — since 2020, according to the CDC.

As of Nov. 1, 5,526 cases of MIS-C have been reported to the agency, including 48 deaths. Every state but Vermont has reported at least one MIS-C case.

Below is a breakdown of cases by state. The CDC uses case ranges, instead of exact case counts, to protect the privacy of patients and families, as some states have only a small number of cases. Population data is from the U.S. Census Bureau.

300+ cases



California

Population: 39,512,223

Georgia

Population: 10,617,423

250-299 cases

Louisiana

Population: 4,648,794

200-249 cases

Florida

Population: 21,477,737

Illinois

Population: 12,671,821

New York

Population: 19,453,561

Ohio

Population: 11,689,100

Tennessee

Population: 6,829,174

Texas

Population: 28,995,881

150-199 cases

Arizona

Population: 7,278,717

Michigan

Population: 9,986,857

North Carolina

Population: 10,488,084

South Carolina

Population: 5,148,714

100-149 cases

Alabama

Population: 4,903,185

Colorado

Population: 5,758,736

Indiana

Population: 6,732,219

Maryland

Population: 6,045,680

Massachusetts

Population: 6,892,503

New Jersey

Population: 8,882,190

Pennsylvania

Population: 12,801,989

Wisconsin

Population: 5,822,434

50-99 cases

Arkansas

Population: 3,017,804

Connecticut

Population: 3,565,287

Kentucky

Population: 4,467,673

Minnesota

Population: 5,639,632

Mississippi

Population: 2,976,149

Missouri

Population: 6,137,428

Nevada

Population: 3,080,156

Utah

Population: 3,205,958

Virginia

Population: 8,535,519

Washington

Population: 7,614,893

25-49 cases

District of Columbia

Population: 705,749

Idaho

Population: 1,787,065

Iowa

Population: 3,155,070

Nebraska

Population: 1,934,408

Oregon

Population: 4,217,737

One to 24 cases

Alaska

Population: 731,545

Delaware

Population: 973,764

Hawaii

Population: 1,415,872

Kansas

Population: 2,913,314

Maine

Population: 1,344,212

Montana

Population: 1,068,778

New Hampshire

Population: 1,359,711

New Mexico

Population: 2,096,829

North Dakota

Population: 762,062

Oklahoma

Population: 3,956,971

Rhode Island

Population: 1,059,361

South Dakota

Population: 884,659

West Virginia

Population: 1,792,147

Wyoming

Population: 578,759

No cases

Vermont

Population: 623,989