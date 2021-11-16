MIS-C cases by state 

More than 5,000 kids in the U.S. have developed multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children — a rare condition linked to COVID-19 — since 2020, according to the CDC.

As of Nov. 1, 5,526 cases of MIS-C have been reported to the agency, including 48 deaths. Every state but Vermont has reported at least one MIS-C case.

Below is a breakdown of cases by state. The CDC uses case ranges, instead of exact case counts, to protect the privacy of patients and families, as some states have only a small number of cases. Population data is from the U.S. Census Bureau. 

300+ cases

California
Population: 39,512,223

Georgia
Population: 10,617,423

250-299 cases

Louisiana
Population: 4,648,794

200-249 cases

Florida
Population: 21,477,737

Illinois
Population: 12,671,821

New York
Population: 19,453,561

Ohio
Population: 11,689,100

Tennessee
Population: 6,829,174

Texas
Population: 28,995,881

150-199 cases

Arizona
Population: 7,278,717

Michigan
Population: 9,986,857

North Carolina
Population: 10,488,084

South Carolina
Population: 5,148,714

100-149 cases

Alabama
Population: 4,903,185

Colorado
Population: 5,758,736

Indiana
Population: 6,732,219

Maryland
Population: 6,045,680

Massachusetts
Population: 6,892,503

New Jersey
Population: 8,882,190

Pennsylvania
Population: 12,801,989

Wisconsin
Population: 5,822,434

50-99 cases

Arkansas
Population: 3,017,804

Connecticut
Population: 3,565,287

Kentucky
Population: 4,467,673

Minnesota
Population: 5,639,632

Mississippi
Population: 2,976,149

Missouri
Population: 6,137,428

Nevada
Population: 3,080,156

Utah
Population: 3,205,958

Virginia
Population: 8,535,519

Washington
Population: 7,614,893

25-49 cases

District of Columbia
Population: 705,749

Idaho
Population: 1,787,065

Iowa
Population: 3,155,070

Nebraska
Population: 1,934,408

Oregon
Population: 4,217,737

One to 24 cases

Alaska
Population: 731,545

Delaware
Population: 973,764

Hawaii
Population: 1,415,872

Kansas
Population: 2,913,314

Maine
Population: 1,344,212

Montana
Population: 1,068,778

New Hampshire
Population: 1,359,711

New Mexico
Population: 2,096,829

North Dakota
Population: 762,062

Oklahoma
Population: 3,956,971

Rhode Island
Population: 1,059,361

South Dakota
Population: 884,659

West Virginia
Population: 1,792,147

Wyoming
Population: 578,759

No cases

Vermont
Population: 623,989 

 

