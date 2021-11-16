MIS-C cases by state 

- Small
More than 5,000 kids in the U.S. have developed multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children — a rare condition linked to COVID-19 — since 2020, according to the CDC.
As of Nov. 1, 5,526 cases of MIS-C have been reported to the agency, including 48 deaths. Every state but Vermont has reported at least one MIS-C case.
Below is a breakdown of cases by state. The CDC uses case ranges, instead of exact case counts, to protect the privacy of patients and families, as some states have only a small number of cases. Population data is from the U.S. Census Bureau.
300+ cases
California
Population: 39,512,223
Georgia
Population: 10,617,423
250-299 cases
Louisiana
Population: 4,648,794
200-249 cases
Florida
Population: 21,477,737
Illinois
Population: 12,671,821
New York
Population: 19,453,561
Ohio
Population: 11,689,100
Tennessee
Population: 6,829,174
Texas
Population: 28,995,881
150-199 cases
Arizona
Population: 7,278,717
Michigan
Population: 9,986,857
North Carolina
Population: 10,488,084
South Carolina
Population: 5,148,714
100-149 cases
Alabama
Population: 4,903,185
Colorado
Population: 5,758,736
Indiana
Population: 6,732,219
Maryland
Population: 6,045,680
Massachusetts
Population: 6,892,503
New Jersey
Population: 8,882,190
Pennsylvania
Population: 12,801,989
Wisconsin
Population: 5,822,434
50-99 cases
Arkansas
Population: 3,017,804
Connecticut
Population: 3,565,287
Kentucky
Population: 4,467,673
Minnesota
Population: 5,639,632
Mississippi
Population: 2,976,149
Missouri
Population: 6,137,428
Nevada
Population: 3,080,156
Utah
Population: 3,205,958
Virginia
Population: 8,535,519
Washington
Population: 7,614,893
25-49 cases
District of Columbia
Population: 705,749
Idaho
Population: 1,787,065
Iowa
Population: 3,155,070
Nebraska
Population: 1,934,408
Oregon
Population: 4,217,737
One to 24 cases
Alaska
Population: 731,545
Delaware
Population: 973,764
Hawaii
Population: 1,415,872
Kansas
Population: 2,913,314
Maine
Population: 1,344,212
Montana
Population: 1,068,778
New Hampshire
Population: 1,359,711
New Mexico
Population: 2,096,829
North Dakota
Population: 762,062
Oklahoma
Population: 3,956,971
Rhode Island
Population: 1,059,361
South Dakota
Population: 884,659
West Virginia
Population: 1,792,147
Wyoming
Population: 578,759
No cases
Vermont
Population: 623,989