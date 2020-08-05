Google's state-by-state projection of COVD-19 cases through Aug. 14
Google Cloud AI and Harvard University partnered to develop a predictive dashboard that projects COVID-19 data at the state and county level over a 14-day period.
The historical data for confirmed cases and deaths used to develop this model primarily comes from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. Here is the state-by-state projections for the number of new COVID-19 cases from Aug. 1 to 14.
California: 132,099
Texas: 112,276
Florida: 110,441
Georgia: 58,855
Tennessee: 41,568
Arizona: 39,873
South Carolina: 34,213
Alabama: 32,351
North Carolina: 26,544
Louisiana: 25,906
Ohio: 25,092
Missouri: 24,512
Mississippi: 21,232
Nevada: 18,908
Oklahoma: 18,544
Washington: 16,501
Wisconsin: 15,236
Virginia: 14,026
Arkansas: 13,471
Illinois: 12,628
Idaho: 11,459
Indiana: 11,417
Utah: 11,164
Kentucky: 10,998
Maryland: 10,899
Michigan: 10,889
Pennsylvania: 10,557
Minnesota: 9,133
Colorado: 8,445
Kansas: 8,127
Oregon: 7,598
Iowa: 7,351
New York: 7,034
Massachusetts: 5,704
New Mexico: 5,399
Nebraska: 3,288
Montana: 3,045
West Virginia: 2,659
North Dakota: 2,028
Alaska: 1,962
Delaware: 1,861
Connecticut: 1,722
District of Columbia: 1,082
South Dakota: 1,068
Wyoming: 905
New Jersey: 823
Hawaii: 771
Rhode Island: 606
New Hampshire: 437
Maine: 326
Vermont: 141
