Google's state-by-state projection of COVD-19 cases through Aug. 14

Google Cloud AI and Harvard University partnered to develop a predictive dashboard that projects COVID-19 data at the state and county level over a 14-day period.

The historical data for confirmed cases and deaths used to develop this model primarily comes from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. Here is the state-by-state projections for the number of new COVID-19 cases from Aug. 1 to 14.

California: 132,099

Texas: 112,276

Florida: 110,441

Georgia: 58,855

Tennessee: 41,568

Arizona: 39,873

South Carolina: 34,213

Alabama: 32,351

North Carolina: 26,544

Louisiana: 25,906

Ohio: 25,092

Missouri: 24,512

Mississippi: 21,232

Nevada: 18,908

Oklahoma: 18,544

Washington: 16,501

Wisconsin: 15,236

Virginia: 14,026

Arkansas: 13,471

Illinois: 12,628

Idaho: 11,459

Indiana: 11,417

Utah: 11,164

Kentucky: 10,998

Maryland: 10,899

Michigan: 10,889

Pennsylvania: 10,557

Minnesota: 9,133

Colorado: 8,445

Kansas: 8,127

Oregon: 7,598

Iowa: 7,351

New York: 7,034

Massachusetts: 5,704

New Mexico: 5,399

Nebraska: 3,288

Montana: 3,045

West Virginia: 2,659

North Dakota: 2,028

Alaska: 1,962

Delaware: 1,861

Connecticut: 1,722

District of Columbia: 1,082

South Dakota: 1,068

Wyoming: 905

New Jersey: 823

Hawaii: 771

Rhode Island: 606

New Hampshire: 437

Maine: 326

Vermont: 141

