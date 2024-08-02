'Most beautiful' hospitals in the US

Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, Ga., received first place in healthcare staffing firm Soliant's "Top 20 Most Beautiful Hospitals in the U.S."

The 12th annual list, published July 31, features the top 20 hospitals recognized for their outer and inner beauty, such as top-notch staff or a holistic approach to well-being, said Soliant.

Soliant received more than 1.4 million votes during the June 24 to July 25 voting period. As the No. 1 "most beautiful hospital," Phoebe Sumter Medical Center will receive a $5,000 donation from Soliant.

No hospitals from Florida were recognized for the first time, according to Soliant. Four Georgia hospitals were represented, the highest number yet.

Here are Soliant's most beautiful hospitals of 2024:

1. Phoebe Sumter Medical Center (Americus, Ga.)

2. Southeast Health (Dothan, Ala.)

3. The University of New Mexico Sandoval Regional Medical Center (Rio Rancho, N.M.)

4. Chickasaw Nation Medical Center (Ada, Okla.)

5. Community Hospital – Grand Junction (Colo.)

6. Caldwell (Kan.) Regional Medical Center

7. Northeast Georgia Health System Braselton

8. Upson Regional Medical Center (Thomaston, Ga.)

9. Eisenhower Medical Center (Rancho Mirage, Calif.)

10. Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center

11. NYC Health + Hospitals/South Brooklyn Health, Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospital (New York City)

12. Riverside Regional Medical Center (Newport News, Va.)

13. Northside Hospital Cherokee (Canton, Ga.)

14. Northwestern Medicine Marianjoy Rehabilitation Hospital (Wheaton, Ill.)

15. UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh

16. Monadnock Community Hospital (Peterborough, N.H.)

17. La Rabida Children's Hospital (Chicago)

18. UAB Medicine (Birmingham, Ala.)

19. Brook Lane Hospital (Hagerstown, Md.)

20. Lehigh Valley Hospital–Hecktown Oaks (Easton, Penn.)