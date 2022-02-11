CMS delays star ratings update until July: 4 things to know

CMS is postponing its next Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings update from April to July to fix a calculation error, the agency said Feb. 11, according to the American Hospital Association.

Four things to know:

1. The error involved calculations using 2021 hospital data for the OP-10 outpatient imaging efficiency measure.

2. Hospitals do not need to submit any new data or complete additional actions for the recalculation, and CMS said it doesn't expect the recalculation to affect 2022 payment determinations.

3. Hospitals will be able to preview their updated ratings this spring in their facility-specific reports, CMS said.

4. The agency is also delaying the public reporting of 2022 OP-10 measure results alongside the star ratings.

"These measure results are for [calendar year] 2023 payment determination and were initially scheduled for preview release in spring 2022," the agency said. "CMS intends for the calculation error to be corrected in this and in future reporting of results for the OP-10 measure."