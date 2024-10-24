Best large healthcare workplaces for women, per Fortune

Fortune and Great Place to Work have recognized 18 large healthcare organizations on their annual "Best Workplaces for Women" list, published Oct. 24.

Health systems and insurance, staffing services and care solutions companies were among those recognized. Arlington-based Texas Health Resources was the top-ranked health system, coming in at No. 44 overall.

The rankings are based on nearly 600,000 survey responses from women working at companies eligible for the list.

To be considered, organizations needed at least 50 female employees, women in 20% of non-executive management positions and at least one woman C-suite executive. Organizations must also be certified by Great Place to Work.

Organizations with 1,000 or more employees were considered large, while those with 50 to 999 employees fell into the small and medium category. Seven healthcare organizations were recognized in the latter category.

Here are the top healthcare workplaces for women among large organizations, ranked out of 100:

16. Florida Blue (Jacksonville)

32. Aya Healthcare (San Diego)

44. Texas Health Resources (Arlington)

51. Baptist Health South Florida (Coral Gables)

57. CHG Healthcare Services (Midvale, Utah)

60. Devoted Health (Waltham, Mass.)

64. SCAN Health Plan (Long Beach, Calif.)

66. Centene Corp. (St. Louis)

68. Signature Performance (Omaha, Neb.)

69. Hackensack Meridian Health (Edison, N.J.)

70. Elevance Health (Indianapolis)

71. Shields Health Solutions (Stoughton, Mass.)

72. Memorial Healthcare System (Hollywood, Fla.)

80. Aledade (Bethesda, Md.)

84. Jackson Healthcare (Alpharetta, Ga.)

85. Orlando (Fla.) Health

90. BayCare Health System (Clearwater, Fla.)

91. IEHP (Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.)

View the full ranking here.