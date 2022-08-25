Best hospitals, health systems to work for by state

Forbes released its "America's Best Employers by State" list Aug. 24, and 262 hospitals and health systems made the cut.

Forbes, in collaboration with market research company Statista, surveyed 70,000 employees working for businesses with more than 500 employees. A total of 1,382 employers were ranked from varying industries, up to 101 per state. Employers could be ranked more than once if they operate in more than one state.

Fair pay, safe working conditions, inclusive culture, remote work benefits and diversity initiatives were among Forbes' criteria. Read more about the methodology here.

Here are the best hospitals and health systems to work for in each state, ranked:

Note: Single-specialty hospitals, research centers, home health/hospice systems and rehabilitation and behavioral medicine facilities were not compiled by Becker's for this roundup. The numbers to the left of each hospital/health system indicate where they placed on the state's ranking. Each hospital/health system's headquarters is in parentheses.

Alabama

22. Infirmary Health (Mobile)

32. Huntsville Hospital Health System

36. Southeast Health (Dothan)

40. Community Health Systems (Franklin, Tenn.)

43. Baptist Health Alabama (Montgomery)

Alaska

3. Providence (Renton, Wash.)

Arizona

1. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)

7. HonorHealth (Scottsdale)

52. Community Health Systems (Franklin, Tenn.)

67. Banner Health (Phoenix)

Arkansas

1. Arkansas Children's Hospital (Little Rock)

4. St. Bernard's Healthcare (Jonesboro)

8. Washington Regional Medical Center (Fayetteville)

15. Baptist Health (Little Rock)

19. Mercy (St. Louis)

20. CommonSpirit Health (Chicago)

California

9. UCLA Health (Los Angeles)

11. UC Davis Health (Sacramento)

26. Eisenhower Medical Center (Mirage)

30. Community Medical Centers-Central California (Fresno)

45. Children's Hospital Los Angeles

59. Loma Linda University Health

60. Hoag (Newport Beach)

75. Cedars-Sinai Health System (Los Angeles)

85. Scripps Health (San Diego)

91. Kaiser Permanente (Oakland)

98. Stanford Health Care

Colorado

2. UCHealth (Aurora)

4. Children's Hospital Colorado (Aurora)

18. Denver Health

31. Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.)

43. SCL Health (Broomfield)

Connecticut

10. Yale New Haven Health

11. Hartford Healthcare

Delaware

2. ChristianaCare (Newark)

6. Bayhealth (Dover)

14. Nemours Children's Health (Jacksonville, Fla.)

Florida

6. Tampa General Hospital

10. BayCare Health System (Clearwater)

13. Orlando Health

22. Sarasota Memorial Hospital

25. Memorial Healthcare System (Hollywood)

36. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)

42. Broward Health (Fort Lauderdale)

53. Baptist Health South Florida (Coral Gables)

54. UF Health (Jacksonville)

64. Cleveland Clinic

68. Advent Health (Altamonte Springs)

69. University of Miami Health System

79. Baptist Health Jacksonville

88. Lee Memorial Health System (Fort Myers)

94. Lakeland Regional Health

Georgia

10. Piedmont Healthcare (Atlanta)

11. Northside Hospital (Atlanta)

15. Northeast Georgia Health System (Gainesville)

17. Augusta University Health

18. Emory Healthcare (Atlanta)

25. Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

43. Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.)

50. Wellstar Health System (Marietta)

75. Atrium Health (Charlotte, N.C.)

90. Floyd Health System (Rome)

95. Grady Health System (Atlanta)

Hawaii

8. Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.)

Illinois

6. Northwestern Medicine (Chicago)

8. Northwest Community Healthcare (Arlington Heights)

22. Carle (Urbana)

25. NorthShore University Health System (Evanston)

35. Rush University Medical Center (Chicago)

38. SSM Health (St. Louis)

39. BJC Healthcare (St. Louis)

46. Unitypoint Health (Des Moines, Iowa)

48. Edward-Elmhurst Health (Elmhurst)

57. OSF HealthCare (Peoria)

86. Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago

91. University of Chicago Medicine

95. Advocate Aurora Health (Downers Grove, Ill., and Milwaukee)

Indiana

3. Community Health Network (Indianapolis)

10. Community Healthcare System (Indianapolis)

20. Eskenazi Health (Indianapolis)

25. Deaconess Health System (Evansville)

26. Parkview Health (Fort Wayne)

29. Indiana University Health (Indianapolis)

37. Franciscan Health (Mishawaka)

74. Ascension (St. Louis)

Iowa

6. University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics (Iowa City)

21. Unitypoint Health (Des Moines)

27. Broadlawns Medical Center (Des Moines)

Kansas

4. University of Kansas Health System (Kansas City)

15. Ascension (St. Louis)

26. Stormont-Vail Healthcare (Topeka)

Kentucky

1. Norton Healthcare (Louisville)

8. Baptist Health Kentucky (Louisville)

9. UK Healthcare (Lexington)

16. Pikeville Medical Center

27. St. Elizabeth Healthcare (Edgewood)

28. Graves-Gilbert Clinic (Bowling Green)

35. Owensboro Health

48. King Daughter's Health (Ashland)

Louisiana

9. LSU Health (New Orleans)

13. Ochsner Health System (New Orleans)

19. Willis-Knighton Health System (Shreveport)

20. LCMC Health (New Orleans)

21. Baton Rouge General Medical Center

27. Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center (Baton Rouge)

33. Lake Charles Memorial Health System

Maine

3. Mainehealth (Portland)

4. MaineGeneral Health (Augusta)

Maryland

13. Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.)

28. Johns Hopkins Medicine (Baltimore)

31. GBMC Healthcare (Baltimore)

33. Sheppard Pratt Health System (Baltimore)

36. University of Maryland Medical Center (Baltimore)

52. Medstar Health (Columbia)

65. Adventist Healthcare (Gaithersburg)

69. Meritus Health (Hagerstown)

Massachusetts

2. Boston Children's Hospital

11. Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)

22. Harrington Healthcare System (Southbridge)

29. UMass Memorial Health (Worcester)

50. Mass General Brigham (Somerville)

66. Boston Medical Center

Michigan

15. University of Michigan Health System (Ann Arbor)

31. MyMichigan Health (Midland)

37. Munson Healthcare (Traverse City)

39. Bronson Healthcare (Kalamazoo)

47. Henry Ford Health (Detroit)

48. Sparrow Health System (Lansing)

52. Spectrum Health (Grand Rapids)

53. Beaumont Health (Royal Oak)

66. Holland Hospital

Minnesota

3. Mayo Clinic (Rochester)

10. Gillette Children's Specialty Healthcare (St. Paul)

11. Healthpartners (Bloomington)

14. Children's Hospitals and Clinics of Minnesota (Minneapolis)

20. North Memorial Healthcare (Robbinsdale)

48. Hennepin Healthcare (Minneapolis)

60. Essentia Health (Duluth)

Mississippi

1. Hattiesburg Clinic

3. University of Mississippi Medical System (Jacksonville)

11. Forrest General Hospital (Hattiesburg)

Missouri

2. Children's Mercy Kansas City

10. St. Luke's Health System Kansas City

23. BJC Healthcare (St. Louis)

34. University of Missouri Healthcare (Columbia)

35. Mercy (St. Louis)

41. Coxhealth (Springfield)

50. Phelps County Regional Medical Center (Rolla)

52. Lake Regional Health System (Osage Beach)

54. North Kansas City Hospital

56. SSM Health (St. Louis)

58. Boone Hospital Center (Columbia)

68. University Health, Kansas City

Montana

2. Billings Clinic

Nebraska

2. Methodist Health System Nebraska (Omaha)

13. Nebraska Medicine (Omaha)

24. Children's Hospital and Medical Center Omaha

Nevada

35. Renown Health (Reno)

New Hampshire

6. Catholic Medical Center (Manchester)

New Jersey

13. Valley Health System (Ridgewood)

18. Atlantic Health System (Morristown)

23. University Hospital Network (Newark)

24. Englewood Hospital and Medical Center

28. Atlanticare (Atlantic City)

33. Cooper University Healthcare (Camden)

55. Virtua (Marlton)

82. Penn Medicine (Philadelphia)

85. Jefferson Health (Philadelphia)

New Mexico

3. Presbyterian Healthcare Services (Albuquerque)

New York

16. Northwell Health (Great Neck)

22. University of Rochester Medical Center

24. New York-Presbyterian Hospital

37. Hospital for Special Surgery (New York City)

50. NYU Langone Health (New York City)

53. Bassett Healthcare Network (Cooperstown)

66. Rochester Regional Health System

74. ECMC (Buffalo)

98. Glens Falls Hospital

North Carolina

7. Wakemed (Raleigh)

11. Duke University Health System (Durham)

19. UNC Healthcare (Chapel Hill)

20. Novant Health (Winston-Salem)

26. Atrium Health (Charlotte)

49. Cone Health (Greensboro)

69. Mission Health (Asheville)

77. Vidant Health (Greenville)

99. Cape Fear Valley Health System (Fayetteville)

North Dakota

5. Sanford Health (Sioux Falls, S.D.)

Ohio

1. Dayton Children's

4. Nationwide Children's Hospital (Columbus)

8. University Hospitals (Cleveland)

9. Cleveland Clinic

11. Cincinnati Children's

12. The Christ Hospital Health Network (Cincinnati)

22. Southwest General Health System (Middleburg Heights)

23. Ohiohealth (Columbus)

27. Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus)

28. Akron Children's Hospital

50. Adena Health System (Chillicothe)

61. Wood County Hospital (Bowling Green)

64. Kettering Health Network (Dayton)

75. Promedica (Toledo)

78. Aultman Hospital (Canton)

84. Premier Health Partners (Dayton)

98. Summa Health Systems (Akron)

Oklahoma

16. St. Francis Health System (Tulsa)

18. SSM Health (St. Louis)

25. Mercy (St. Louis)

29. Integris Health (Oklahoma City)

Oregon

8. Legacy Health (Portland)

13. Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.)

23. Salem Health (Salem)

28. Asante (Medford)

31. Providence Healthcare (Renton, Wash.)

35. PeaceHealth (Vancouver, Wash.)

Pennsylvania

1. The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

6. Penn Medicine (Philadelphia)

33. Lehigh Valley Health Network (Allentown)

34. Evangelical Community Hospital (Lewisburg)

53. St. Luke's University Health Network (Bethlehem)

54. Penn State Health (Hershey)

61. Main Line Health (Radnor Township)

70. Temple University Hospital (Philadelphia)

73. Jefferson Health (Philadelphia)

75. Penn Highlands Healthcare (Dubois)

76. Geisinger Health System (Danville)

83. Wellspan Health (York)

85. Allegheny Health Network (Pittsburgh)

88. Einstein Healthcare Network (Philadelphia)

South Carolina

2. Roper St. Francis (Charleston)

4. MUSC Health (Charleston)

7. McLeod Health (Florence)

31. Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System

41. Anmed Health (Anderson)

50. Prisma Health (Greenville)

52. Self Regional Healthcare (Greenwood)

South Dakota

2. Monument Health (Rapid City)

4. Sanford Health (Sioux Falls)

Tennessee

4. East Tennessee Children's Hospital (Knoxville)

6. Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare (Memphis)

14. Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Nashville)

24. Erlanger Health System (Chattanooga)

57. Maury Regional Medical Center (Columbia)

60. Ascension (St. Louis)

64. University of Tennessee Medical Center (Knoxville)

69. Regional One Health (Memphis)

72. Universal Health Services (King of Prussia, Pa.)

Texas

2. University of Texas Health Center at Houston

7. University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas)

12. University of Texas Health Center at San Antonio

23. Kelsey-Seybold Clinic (Pearland)

25. Houston Methodist

27. Christus Health (Irving)

33. Texas Children's Hospital (Houston)

37. Methodist Health System Texas (Dallas)

41. Baptist Health System (San Antonio)

66. Parkland Health and Hospital System (Dallas)

Utah

1. University of Utah Healthcare (Salt Lake City)

32. Intermountain Healthcare (Salt Lake City)

Vermont

3. University of Vermont Health Network (Burlington)

Virginia

6. WVU Medicine West Virginia University Health System (Morgantown)

8. CAMC Health System (Charleston)

11. University of Virginia Health System (Charlottesville)

14. Carilion Clinic (Roanoke)

17. VCU Health (Richmond)

18. Cabell Huntington Hospital (Huntington)

33. Inova Health System (Falls Church)

38. Sentara Healthcare (Norfolk)

52. Bon Secours Mercy Health (Marriottsville, Md.)

60. Riverside Health System (Newport News)

Washington

3. UW Medicine (Seattle)

12. Olympic Medical Center (Port Angeles)

17. Virginia Mason (Seattle)

21. Seattle Children's

27. Multicare Health System (Tacoma)

31. Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.)

48. Providence Healthcare (Renton)

49. Swedish Medical Center (Seattle)

57.CommonSpirit Health (Chicago)

West Virginia

6. WVU Medicine West Virginia University Health System (Morgantown)

8. CAMC Health System (Charleston)

18. Cabell Huntington Hospital (Huntington)

Wisconsin

1. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)

16. Children's Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

21. University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics Authority (Madison)

30. Froedtert Health (Milwaukee)

31. Unitypoint Health (Des Moines, Iowa)

40. Bellin Health (Green Bay)

47. ThedaCare (Appleton)

56. Advocate Aurora Health (Milwaukee; Downers Grove, Ill.)

59. Mercyhealth (Janesville)

61. ProHealth Care (Waukesha)

65. Gundersen Health System (La Crosse)