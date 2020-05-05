5 states with the most, least COVID-19 restrictions

South Dakota has the fewest coronavirus-related restrictions in the country, while Hawaii has the most, according to WalletHub, a personal finance website.

For the analysis of state-based restrictions, WalletHub compared the 50 states and District of Columbia using nine metrics, including travel restrictions, face mask requirements in public and restrictions on large gatherings. View the full methodology here.

Five states with the fewest COVID-19 restrictions

1. South Dakota

2. Utah

3. North Dakota

4. Missouri

5. Idaho

Five states with the most COVID-19 restrictions

1. Hawaii

2. Rhode Island

3. District of Columbia

4. Illinois

5. Pennsylvania

More articles on rankings and ratings:

20 top critical access hospitals

Where are the 32 'straight-A' Leapfrog hospitals?

People per hospital bed, by state

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.