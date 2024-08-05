4 healthcare takeaways from the Fortune Global 500

Fortune's Global 500 list ranked the world's largest companies by revenue based on their fiscal years ending on or before March 31.

Here is what to know about the U.S. healthcare organizations included on the list, published Aug. 5.

1. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare was the only company specializing in medical facilities included in the global list. It earned the 207th spot overall with $64.96 billion in revenue, up 7.9% year over year. This is HCA's 30th year on the global list.

In contrast, 13 companies specializing in medical facilities were named in the 70th annual Fortune 500, which features only U.S.-based companies.

2. Nineteen U.S. companies in the healthcare sector are on the list, with UnitedHealth Group in the eighth spot overall and CVS Health in the 10th spot overall.

UnitedHealth Group has been on the global list for 28 years, with $371.62 billion in revenue most recently, up 14.6% year over year.

3. Five companies specializing in insurance and managed care were featured, including UnitedHealth Group (eighth), Elevance Health (40th), Centene (46th) and Humana (92nd) within the top 100 spots. Molina Healthcare was 457th.

4. CVS Health (10th) and Cigna (33rd) were the only companies included from the pharmacy segment. Both companies have been on the global list for 29 years, with CVS Health reporting $357.77 billion in revenue and Cigna reporting $195.26 billion.