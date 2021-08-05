25 top online MBA programs

Listen
Here are the 25 top-ranked online MBA programs, according to Academic Influence.
The ranking uses machine-learning technology that scours the web's top data repositories to measure a university's influence through its students, faculty, staff, and alumni, according to an Aug. 5 news release.
- University of Southern California (Los Angeles)
- Johns Hopkins University (Baltimore)
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Syracuse (N.Y.) University
- University of Cincinnati
- University of Miami
- Texas A&M University (College Station)
- University of Georgia (Athens)
- University of Arizona (Tucson)
- Southern Methodist University (Dallas)
- Arizona State University (Phoenix)
- Florida State University (Tallahassee)
- University of Massachusetts Amherst
- University of Arkansas (Fayetteville)
- Babson College (Wellesley, Mass.)
- University of Alabama (Tuscaloosa)
- University of Kentucky (Lexington)
- North Carolina State University (Raleigh)
- Auburn (Ala.) University
- Baylor University (Waco, Texas)
- Rice University (Houston)
- University of Nebraska-Lincoln
- University of Delaware (Newark)
- Wayne State University (Detroit)
- Texas Tech University (Lubbock)
To see the full list of rankings, click here.