25 top online MBA programs

Here are the 25 top-ranked online MBA programs, according to Academic Influence.

The ranking uses machine-learning technology that scours the web's top data repositories to measure a university's influence through its students, faculty, staff, and alumni, according to an Aug. 5 news release.

University of Southern California (Los Angeles)



Johns Hopkins University (Baltimore)



University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill



Syracuse (N.Y.) University



University of Cincinnati



University of Miami



Texas A&M University (College Station)



University of Georgia (Athens)



University of Arizona (Tucson)



Southern Methodist University (Dallas)



Arizona State University (Phoenix)



Florida State University (Tallahassee)



University of Massachusetts Amherst



University of Arkansas (Fayetteville)



Babson College (Wellesley, Mass.)



University of Alabama (Tuscaloosa)



University of Kentucky (Lexington)



North Carolina State University (Raleigh)



Auburn (Ala.) University



Baylor University (Waco, Texas)



Rice University (Houston)



University of Nebraska-Lincoln



University of Delaware (Newark)



Wayne State University (Detroit)



Texas Tech University (Lubbock)

To see the full list of rankings, click here.