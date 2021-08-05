25 top online MBA programs

Hannah Mitchell - 
Here are the 25 top-ranked online MBA programs, according to Academic Influence.

The ranking uses machine-learning technology that scours the web's top data repositories to measure a university's influence through its students, faculty, staff, and alumni, according to an Aug. 5 news release.

  1. University of Southern California (Los Angeles)

  2. Johns Hopkins University (Baltimore)

  3. University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

  4. Syracuse (N.Y.)  University

  5. University of Cincinnati

  6. University of Miami

  7. Texas A&M University (College Station)

  8. University of Georgia (Athens)

  9. University of Arizona (Tucson)

  10. Southern Methodist University (Dallas)

  11. Arizona State University (Phoenix)

  12. Florida State University (Tallahassee)

  13. University of Massachusetts Amherst

  14. University of Arkansas (Fayetteville)

  15. Babson College (Wellesley, Mass.)

  16. University of Alabama (Tuscaloosa)

  17. University of Kentucky (Lexington)

  18.  North Carolina State University (Raleigh)

  19. Auburn (Ala.) University

  20. Baylor University (Waco, Texas)

  21. Rice University (Houston)

  22. University of Nebraska-Lincoln

  23. University of Delaware (Newark)

  24. Wayne State University (Detroit)

  25. Texas Tech University (Lubbock)

To see the full list of rankings, click here.

