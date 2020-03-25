20 states that get an A in social distancing

Unacast, a human mobility data company, developed a social distancing scoreboard as part of its COVID-19 Toolkit to grade states on how well people in each state are keeping their distance from others during the coronavirus pandemic.

The scoreboard uses its data from tracking mobile phone locations to gauge how far people in each state traveled on March 21 as compared to an average Friday. States with at least a 40 percent drop in the distance traveled received an A, according to the Chicago Tribune.



Here are the 20 states that received an A in alphabetical order:



1. Alaska

2. California

3. Colorado

4. Connecticut

5. District of Columbia

6. Illinois

7. Louisiana

8. Massachusetts

9. Michigan

10. Maryland

11. Minnesota

12. Nevada

13. New Hampshire

14. New Jersey

15. New York

16. Ohio

17. Pennsylvania

18. Rhode Island

19. Texas

20. Vermont

