20 most socially responsible hospitals, per Lown Institute

Duke Regional Hospital in Durham, N.C., is the most socially responsible acute care hospital in the U.S., according to a June 24 ranking from Lown Institute.

The nonpartisan healthcare think tank assessed more than 2,700 acute care hospitals and 800 critical access hospitals nationwide across 54 metrics related to health equity, value of care and patient outcomes.

This year, 154 hospitals received "A" grades on each of these three categories, earning them a spot on the Lown Index Honor Roll. Fifty-five hospitals have also earned an "A" grade for social responsibility for five consecutive years.

Lown uses publicly available data from CMS and the IRS for its analysis, among other sources. In the 2024 ranking, Lown increased the overall weight of equity metrics and published a separate ranking for critical access hospitals for the first time. Learn more about the methodology here.

The 20 most socially responsible acute care hospitals in the U.S., per Lown Institute:

Duke Regional Hospital (Durham, N.C.) Baylor Scott & White Medical Center–Pflugerville (Texas) UCHealth Greeley (Colo.) Hospital Adventist Health Ukiah Valley (Ukiah, Calif.) UNM Sandoval Regional Medical Center (Rio Rancho, N.M.) Suburban Community Hospital (Norristown, Pa.) Cedar City (Utah) Hospital Methodist Medical Center (Oak Ridge, Tenn.) St. Luke's Hospital–Upper Bucks Campus (Quakertown, Pa.) Sonoma (Calif.) Valley Health Care District Providence Newberg (Ore.) Medical Center Fort Loudoun Medical Center (Lenoir City, Tenn.) Saint Alphonsus Medical Center–Ontario Ore.) LDS Hospital (Salt Lake City) St. Luke's Hospital–Easton (Pa.) Campus (Easton, Pa.) CommonSpirit–St. Anthony Summit Hospital (Frisco, Colo.) Park City (Utah) Hospital St. Luke's Hospital–Miners Campus (Coaldale, Pa.) Stillwater (Okla.) Medical Center Southern California Hospital at Hollywood

View the full list of hospitals on the Lown Index Honor Roll here.