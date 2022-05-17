15 healthiest, least healthy states for seniors

Andrew Cass -

Utah is the healthiest state for adults older than 65 while Mississippi is the least healthy, according to the "America's Health Ranking 2022 Senior Report" from the United Health Foundation. 

The states were ranked by measuring social and economic factors, physical environment, clinical care, behaviors and health outcomes, according to the report. 

The 15 healthiest states for seniors: 

1. Utah  

2. Vermont

3. Minnesota 

4. Connecticut

5. Colorado

6. New Hampshire

7. Hawaii

8. Washington

9. Maryland 

10. Massachusetts

11. Nebraska 

12. Oregon

13. Maine 

14. Wisconsin 

15. Idaho

The 15 least healthy states for seniors:

36. South Carolina 

37. Ohio

38. Texas 

39. Tennessee

40. Georgia 

41. New Mexico 

42. Missouri 

43. Nevada 

44. Arkansas 

45. Alabama 

46. Oklahoma

47. West Virginia 

48. Kentucky

49. Louisiana 

50. Mississippi

