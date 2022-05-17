15 healthiest, least healthy states for seniors

Utah is the healthiest state for adults older than 65 while Mississippi is the least healthy, according to the "America's Health Ranking 2022 Senior Report" from the United Health Foundation.

The states were ranked by measuring social and economic factors, physical environment, clinical care, behaviors and health outcomes, according to the report.

The 15 healthiest states for seniors:

1. Utah

2. Vermont

3. Minnesota

4. Connecticut

5. Colorado

6. New Hampshire

7. Hawaii

8. Washington

9. Maryland

10. Massachusetts

11. Nebraska

12. Oregon

13. Maine

14. Wisconsin

15. Idaho

The 15 least healthy states for seniors:

36. South Carolina

37. Ohio

38. Texas

39. Tennessee

40. Georgia

41. New Mexico

42. Missouri

43. Nevada

44. Arkansas

45. Alabama

46. Oklahoma

47. West Virginia

48. Kentucky

49. Louisiana

50. Mississippi