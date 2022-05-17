15 healthiest, least healthy states for seniors

Utah is the healthiest state for adults older than 65 while Mississippi is the least healthy, according to the "America's Health Ranking 2022 Senior Report" from the United Health Foundation.
The states were ranked by measuring social and economic factors, physical environment, clinical care, behaviors and health outcomes, according to the report.
The 15 healthiest states for seniors:
1. Utah
2. Vermont
3. Minnesota
4. Connecticut
5. Colorado
6. New Hampshire
7. Hawaii
8. Washington
9. Maryland
10. Massachusetts
11. Nebraska
12. Oregon
13. Maine
14. Wisconsin
15. Idaho
The 15 least healthy states for seniors:
36. South Carolina
37. Ohio
38. Texas
39. Tennessee
40. Georgia
41. New Mexico
42. Missouri
43. Nevada
44. Arkansas
45. Alabama
46. Oklahoma
47. West Virginia
48. Kentucky
49. Louisiana
50. Mississippi