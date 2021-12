149 top hospitals in 2021, ranked by Leapfrog

The Leapfrog Group honored 149 hospitals with its annual Top Hospital Award in 2021. Of those, 72 are teaching hospitals, 46 are general hospitals, 23 are rural hospitals and eight are children's hospitals.

The Leapfrog Group used data from its annual hospital survey to identify the top hospitals. Selection is based on excellence across several quality standards and areas of patient care, including surgery outcomes, medication safety and infection rates. Read more about the methodology here.

Below are the 149 hospitals that received the Top Hospital Award this year.

72 top teaching hospitals

California

Adventist Health Reedley

Mercy General Hospital (Sacramento)

Sharp Coronado Hospital and Healthcare Center

Stanford Health Care

UC San Diego Medical Center (Hillcrest)

UC San Diego Health La Jolla-Jacobs Medical Center and Sulpizio Cardiovascular Center

USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center (Los Angeles)



Colorado

Avista Adventist Hospital (Louisville)

St. Francis Medical Center (Colorado Springs)

Swedish Medical Center (Englewood)



Connecticut

Hartford Hospital



Florida

AdventHealth Orlando

AdventHealth Tampa

AdventHealth Wesley Chapel

AdventHealth Winter Park

Orange Park Medical Center

Orlando Health Dr. P. Phillips Hospital

Orlando Health-Orlando Regional Medical Center

Orlando Health South Seminole Hospital (Longwood)

Orlando Health Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women and Babies



Illinois

Amita Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago

University of Chicago Medical Center





Indiana

The Women's Hospital (Newburgh)



Louisiana

Ochsner Lafayette General Surgical Hospital

Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport-St. Mary Medical Center

Tulane Lakeside Hospital (Metairie)





Massachusetts

Berkshire Medical Center (Pittsfield)

Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston)

Marlborough Hospital

South Shore Hospital (Weymouth)





Michigan

Mercy Health Saint Mary's (Grand Rapids)

St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea

St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor





Missouri

Mercy Hospital South (St. Louis)

Mercy Hospital St. Louis



Nevada

Henderson Hospital



New Jersey

Bergen New Bridge Medical Center (Paramus)

Deborah Heart and Lung Center (Browns Mills)

Englewood Hospital and Medical Center

Hackensack University Medical Center

Inspira Medical Center Mullica Hill

Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital

Jefferson Stratford Hospital

Jersey Shore University Medical Center (Neptune City)

Monmouth Medical Center (Long Branch)

Morristown Medical Center

Overlook Medical Center (Summit)

St. Luke's Warren Campus (Phillipsburg)

Virtua Voorhees Hospital



New Mexico

Heart Hospital of New Mexico (Albuquerque)





New York

NYU Langone Hospital-Long Island (Mineola)

NYU Langone (New York City)





North Carolina

Rex Hospital (Raleigh)



Ohio

Mount Carmel New Albany Surgical Hospital





Pennsylvania

Jefferson Bucks Hospital (Langhorne)

Lancaster General Hospital

St. Luke's Easton Hospital

St. Luke's Hospital-Allentown Campus

St. Luke's University Hospital-Bethlehem Campus

Temple University Hospital (Philadelphia)

Wellspan Waynesboro Hospital



Rhode Island

The Miriam Hospital (Providence)



South Carolina

Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge (Columbia)



Tennessee

Vanderbilt University Hospital (Nashville)



Texas

Medical City Denton

UT Health North Campus Tyler



Utah

St. Mark's Hospital (Millcreek)



Virginia

Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center (Portsmouth)

Carilion New River Valley Medical Center (Christiansburg)

Virginia Hospital Center (Arlington)



Washington

St. Clare Hospital (Lakewood)

Virginia Mason Medical Center (Seattle)





46 top general hospitals

California

Marshall Medical Center (Placerville)





Colorado

Castle Rock Adventist Hospital





Florida

AdventHealth Altamonte Springs

AdventHealth Carrollwood (Tampa)

AdventHealth Dade City

AdventHealth Daytona Beach

AdventHealth DeLand

AdventHealth Zephyrhills

Baptist Medical Center Nassau (Fernandina Beach)

Flagler Hospital (St. Augustine)

Jupiter Medical Center

Lakewood Ranch Medical Center

Lehigh Regional Medical Center (Lehigh Acres)

Orlando Health South Lake Hospital (Clermont)





Georgia

AdventHealth Murray (Chatsworth)

Piedmont Macon North Hospital





Illinois

Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital (DeKalb)

Northwestern Medicine Palos Hospital (Palos Heights)





Louisiana

The Spine Hospital of Louisiana at The NeuroMedical Center (Baton Rouge)





Massachusetts

Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Needham

Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Milton

Cooley Dickinson Hospital (Northampton)

Emerson Hospital (Concord)

Saint Anne's Hospital (Fall River)

Good Samaritan Medical Center (Brockton)





Missouri

Mercy Hospital Jefferson (Festus)

Mercy Hospital Joplin





New Jersey

Chilton Medical Center (Pompton Plains)

Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center (Westwood)





New York

White Plains Hospital





North Carolina

AdventHealth Hendersonville

Wake Forest Baptist Health-Davie Medical Center (Bermuda Run)

WakeMed Cary Hospital





Ohio

Licking Memorial Hospital (Newark)





Pennsylvania

Butler Memorial Hospital

Geisinger St. Luke's Hospital (Orwigsburg)

Paoli Hospital





South Carolina

Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital (Charleston)

Roper St. Francis Mount Pleasant Hospital

Roper St. Francis Berkeley Hospital (Summerville)





Texas

North Central Baptist Hospital (San Antonio)

Resolute Health Hospital (New Braunfels)





Virginia

Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital (Newport News)

Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital

Inova Fair Oaks Hospital (Fairfax)

Inova Loudoun Hospital (Leesburg)





23 top rural hospitals

Colorado

Mercy Hospital (Durango)





Florida

AdventHealth Wauchula





Georgia

Fairview Park Hospital (Dublin)





Louisiana

Ochsner St. Anne Hospital (Raceland)





Maine

Bridgton Hospital

Houlton Regional Hospital

LincolnHealth (Damariscotta)

Northern Light Blue Hill Hospital

Pen Bay Medical Center (Rockport)

Rumford Hospital





Michigan

MyMichigan Medical Center Gladwin

ProMedica Charles and Virginia Hickman Hospital (Adrian)

Spectrum Health Kelsey Hospital (Lakeview)

Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital





Nebraska

Great Plains Health (North Platte)





New York

Gouverneur Hospital





North Carolina

Wilkes Medical Center (North Wilkesboro)

Watauga Medical Center (Boone)





Ohio

Adena Regional Medical Center (Chillicothe)

Fisher-Titus Medical Center (Norwalk)





Oklahoma

Hillcrest Hospital Cushing

Mercy Hospital Ada





Tennessee

LeConte Medical Center (Sevierville)





8 top children's hospitals

California



Children's Hospital of Orange County (Orange)



Loma Linda (Calif.) University Children's Hospital





Florida

AdventHealth for Children (Orlando)



Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital (Hollywood)

Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital (St. Petersburg)



Wolfson Children's Hospital (Jacksonville)



Nemours Children's Hospital (Orlando)

Tennessee

Children's Hospital at Erlanger (Chattanooga)