46 top hospitals, ranked by Leapfrog

- Small
- Medium
- Large
The Leapfrog Group honored 46 general hospitals with its annual Top Hospital Award in 2021.
A total of 149 hospitals were honored with the award this year. Eight children's hospitals, 23 rural hospitals and 72 teaching hospitals also received the award.
The Leapfrog Group used data from its annual hospital survey to identify the top hospitals. Selection was based on excellence across several quality standards and areas of patient care, including surgery outcomes, medication safety and infection rates. Read more about the methodology here.
Here are the 46 general hospitals that received the Top Hospital Award this year:
California
Marshall Medical Center (Placerville)
Colorado
Castle Rock Adventist Hospital
Florida
AdventHealth Altamonte Springs
AdventHealth Carrollwood (Tampa)
AdventHealth Dade City
AdventHealth Daytona Beach
AdventHealth DeLand
AdventHealth Zephyrhills
Baptist Medical Center Nassau (Fernandina Beach)
Flagler Hospital (St. Augustine)
Jupiter Medical Center
Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
Lehigh Regional Medical Center (Lehigh Acres)
Orlando Health South Lake Hospital (Clermont)
Georgia
AdventHealth Murray (Chatsworth)
Piedmont Macon North Hospital
Illinois
Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital (DeKalb)
Northwestern Medicine Palos Hospital (Palos Heights)
Louisiana
The Spine Hospital of Louisiana at The NeuroMedical Center (Baton Rouge)
Massachusetts
Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Needham
Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Milton
Cooley Dickinson Hospital (Northampton)
Emerson Hospital (Concord)
Saint Anne's Hospital (Fall River)
Good Samaritan Medical Center (Brockton)
Missouri
Mercy Hospital Jefferson (Festus)
Mercy Hospital Joplin
New Jersey
Chilton Medical Center (Pompton Plains)
Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center (Westwood)
New York
White Plains Hospital
North Carolina
AdventHealth Hendersonville
Wake Forest Baptist Health-Davie Medical Center (Bermuda Run)
WakeMed Cary Hospital
Ohio
Licking Memorial Hospital (Newark)
Pennsylvania
Butler Memorial Hospital
Geisinger St. Luke's Hospital (Orwigsburg)
Paoli Hospital
South Carolina
Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital (Charleston)
Roper St. Francis Mount Pleasant Hospital
Roper St. Francis Berkeley Hospital (Summerville)
Texas
North Central Baptist Hospital (San Antonio)
Resolute Health Hospital (New Braunfels)
Virginia
Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital (Newport News)
Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital
Inova Fair Oaks Hospital (Fairfax)
Inova Loudoun Hospital (Leesburg)