46 top hospitals, ranked by Leapfrog

The Leapfrog Group honored 46 general hospitals with its annual Top Hospital Award in 2021. 

A total of 149 hospitals were honored with the award this year. Eight children's hospitals, 23 rural hospitals and 72 teaching hospitals also received the award. 

The Leapfrog Group used data from its annual hospital survey to identify the top hospitals. Selection was based on excellence across several quality standards and areas of patient care, including surgery outcomes, medication safety and infection rates. Read more about the methodology here

Here are the 46 general hospitals that received the Top Hospital Award this year: 

California 
Marshall Medical Center (Placerville) 

Colorado
Castle Rock Adventist Hospital 

Florida
AdventHealth Altamonte Springs
AdventHealth Carrollwood (Tampa) 
AdventHealth Dade City
AdventHealth Daytona Beach 
AdventHealth DeLand
AdventHealth Zephyrhills
Baptist Medical Center Nassau (Fernandina Beach) 
Flagler Hospital (St. Augustine) 
Jupiter Medical Center
Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
Lehigh Regional Medical Center (Lehigh Acres) 
Orlando Health South Lake Hospital (Clermont) 

Georgia
AdventHealth Murray (Chatsworth) 
Piedmont Macon North Hospital 

Illinois
Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital (DeKalb) 
Northwestern Medicine Palos Hospital (Palos Heights) 

Louisiana
The Spine Hospital of Louisiana at The NeuroMedical Center (Baton Rouge) 

Massachusetts 
Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Needham
Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Milton
Cooley Dickinson Hospital (Northampton) 
Emerson Hospital (Concord) 
Saint Anne's Hospital (Fall River) 
Good Samaritan Medical Center (Brockton) 

Missouri 
Mercy Hospital Jefferson (Festus) 
Mercy Hospital Joplin 

New Jersey
Chilton Medical Center (Pompton Plains) 
Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center (Westwood) 

New York 
White Plains Hospital 

North Carolina
AdventHealth Hendersonville
Wake Forest Baptist Health-Davie Medical Center (Bermuda Run) 
WakeMed Cary Hospital

Ohio
Licking Memorial Hospital (Newark) 

Pennsylvania
Butler Memorial Hospital 
Geisinger St. Luke's Hospital (Orwigsburg) 
Paoli Hospital 

South Carolina
Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital (Charleston) 
Roper St. Francis Mount Pleasant Hospital 
Roper St. Francis Berkeley Hospital (Summerville) 

Texas
North Central Baptist Hospital (San Antonio) 
Resolute Health Hospital (New Braunfels) 

Virginia
Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital (Newport News) 
Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital 
Inova Fair Oaks Hospital (Fairfax) 
Inova Loudoun Hospital (Leesburg) 

