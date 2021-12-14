46 top hospitals, ranked by Leapfrog

The Leapfrog Group honored 46 general hospitals with its annual Top Hospital Award in 2021.

A total of 149 hospitals were honored with the award this year. Eight children's hospitals, 23 rural hospitals and 72 teaching hospitals also received the award.

The Leapfrog Group used data from its annual hospital survey to identify the top hospitals. Selection was based on excellence across several quality standards and areas of patient care, including surgery outcomes, medication safety and infection rates. Read more about the methodology here.

Here are the 46 general hospitals that received the Top Hospital Award this year:

California

Marshall Medical Center (Placerville)

Colorado

Castle Rock Adventist Hospital

Florida

AdventHealth Altamonte Springs

AdventHealth Carrollwood (Tampa)

AdventHealth Dade City

AdventHealth Daytona Beach

AdventHealth DeLand

AdventHealth Zephyrhills

Baptist Medical Center Nassau (Fernandina Beach)

Flagler Hospital (St. Augustine)

Jupiter Medical Center

Lakewood Ranch Medical Center

Lehigh Regional Medical Center (Lehigh Acres)

Orlando Health South Lake Hospital (Clermont)

Georgia

AdventHealth Murray (Chatsworth)

Piedmont Macon North Hospital

Illinois

Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital (DeKalb)

Northwestern Medicine Palos Hospital (Palos Heights)

Louisiana

The Spine Hospital of Louisiana at The NeuroMedical Center (Baton Rouge)

Massachusetts

Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Needham

Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Milton

Cooley Dickinson Hospital (Northampton)

Emerson Hospital (Concord)

Saint Anne's Hospital (Fall River)

Good Samaritan Medical Center (Brockton)

Missouri

Mercy Hospital Jefferson (Festus)

Mercy Hospital Joplin

New Jersey

Chilton Medical Center (Pompton Plains)

Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center (Westwood)

New York

White Plains Hospital

North Carolina

AdventHealth Hendersonville

Wake Forest Baptist Health-Davie Medical Center (Bermuda Run)

WakeMed Cary Hospital

Ohio

Licking Memorial Hospital (Newark)

Pennsylvania

Butler Memorial Hospital

Geisinger St. Luke's Hospital (Orwigsburg)

Paoli Hospital

South Carolina

Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital (Charleston)

Roper St. Francis Mount Pleasant Hospital

Roper St. Francis Berkeley Hospital (Summerville)

Texas

North Central Baptist Hospital (San Antonio)

Resolute Health Hospital (New Braunfels)

Virginia

Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital (Newport News)

Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital

Inova Fair Oaks Hospital (Fairfax)

Inova Loudoun Hospital (Leesburg)