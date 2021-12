23 top rural hospitals, ranked by Leapfrog

The Leapfrog Group honored 149 hospitals with its annual Top Hospital Award. Of those, 23 are rural hospitals.

The Leapfrog Group used data from its annual hospital survey to identify the top hospitals. Selection is based on excellence across several quality standards and areas of patient care, including surgery outcomes, medication safety and infection rates. Read more about the methodology here.

Here are the 23 rural hospitals that received the Top Hospital Award this year:

Colorado

Mercy Hospital (Durango)

Florida

AdventHealth Wauchula

Georgia

Fairview Park Hospital (Dublin)

Louisiana

Ochsner St. Anne Hospital (Raceland)

Maine

Bridgton Hospital

Houlton Regional Hospital

LincolnHealth (Damariscotta)

Northern Light Blue Hill Hospital

Pen Bay Medical Center (Rockport)

Rumford Hospital

Michigan

MyMichigan Medical Center Gladwin

ProMedica Charles and Virginia Hickman Hospital (Adrian)

Spectrum Health Kelsey Hospital (Lakeview)

Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital

Nebraska

Great Plains Health (North Platte)

New York

Gouverneur Hospital

North Carolina

Wilkes Medical Center (North Wilkesboro)

Watauga Medical Center (Boone)

Ohio

Adena Regional Medical Center (Chillicothe)

Fisher-Titus Medical Center (Norwalk)

Oklahoma

Hillcrest Hospital Cushing

Mercy Hospital Ada

Tennessee

LeConte Medical Center (Sevierville)