8 top children's hospitals, ranked by Leapfrog

The Leapfrog Group honored 149 hospitals with its annual Top Hospital Award. Of those, eight are children's hospitals.

The Leapfrog Group used data from its annual hospital survey to identify the top hospitals. Selection is based on excellence across several quality standards and areas of patient care, including surgery outcomes, medication safety and infection rates. Read more about the methodology here.

Here are the eight children's hospitals that received the Top Hospital Award this year:





AdventHealth for Children (Orlando)



Children's Hospital at Erlanger (Chattanooga, Tenn.)



Children's Hospital of Orange County (Orange, Calif.)



Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital (Hollywood, Fla.)



Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital (St. Petersburg, Fla.)



Loma Linda (Calif.) University Children's Hospital



Nemours Children's Hospital (Orlando)



Wolfson Children's Hospital (Jacksonville, Fla.)