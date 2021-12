72 top teaching hospitals in 2021, ranked by Leapfrog

The Leapfrog Group honored 149 hospitals with its annual Top Hospital Award. Of those, 72 are teaching hospitals.

The Leapfrog Group used data from its annual hospital survey to identify the top hospitals. Selection is based on excellence across several quality standards and areas of patient care, including surgery outcomes, medication safety and infection rates. Read more about the methodology here.

Here are the 72 teaching hospitals that received the Top Hospital Award this year:

California

Adventist Health Reedley

Mercy General Hospital (Sacramento)

Sharp Coronado Hospital and Healthcare Center

Stanford Health Care

UC San Diego Medical Center (Hillcrest)

UC San Diego Health La Jolla-Jacobs Medical Center and Sulpizio Cardiovascular Center

USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center (Los Angeles)

Colorado



Avista Adventist Hospital (Louisville)

St. Francis Medical Center (Colorado Springs)

Swedish Medical Center (Englewood)

Connecticut

Hartford Hospital

Florida

AdventHealth Orlando

AdventHealth Tampa

AdventHealth Wesley Chapel

AdventHealth Winter Park

Orange Park Medical Center

Orlando Health Dr. P. Phillips Hospital

Orlando Health-Orlando Regional Medical Center

Orlando Health South Seminole Hospital (Longwood)

Orlando Health Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women and Babies

Illinois



Amita Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago

University of Chicago Medical Center

Indiana

The Women's Hospital (Newburgh)

Louisiana



Ochsner Lafayette General Surgical Hospital

Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport-St. Mary Medical Center

Tulane Lakeside Hospital (Metairie)

Massachusetts



Berkshire Medical Center (Pittsfield)

Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston)

Marlborough Hospital

South Shore Hospital (Weymouth)

Michigan



Mercy Health Saint Mary's (Grand Rapids)

St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea

St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor

Missouri



Mercy Hospital South (St. Louis)

Mercy Hospital St. Louis

Nevada

Henderson Hospital

New Jersey

Bergen New Bridge Medical Center (Paramus)

Deborah Heart and Lung Center (Browns Mills)

Englewood Hospital and Medical Center

Hackensack University Medical Center

Inspira Medical Center Mullica Hill

Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital

Jefferson Stratford Hospital

Jersey Shore University Medical Center (Neptune City)

Monmouth Medical Center (Long Branch)

Morristown Medical Center

Overlook Medical Center (Summit)

St. Luke's Warren Campus (Phillipsburg)

Virtua Voorhees Hospital

New Mexico



Heart Hospital of New Mexico (Albuquerque)

New York



NYU Langone Hospital-Long Island (Mineola)

NYU Langone (New York City)

North Carolina

Rex Hospital (Raleigh)

Ohio



Mount Carmel New Albany Surgical Hospital

Pennsylvania



Jefferson Bucks Hospital (Langhorne)

Lancaster General Hospital

St. Luke's Easton Hospital

St. Luke's Hospital-Allentown Campus

St. Luke's University Hospital-Bethlehem Campus

Temple University Hospital (Philadelphia)

Wellspan Waynesboro Hospital

Rhode Island

The Miriam Hospital (Providence)

South Carolina



Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge (Columbia)

Tennessee

Vanderbilt University Hospital (Nashville)

Texas



Medical City Denton

UT Health North Campus Tyler

Utah



St. Mark's Hospital (Millcreek)

Virginia



Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center (Portsmouth)

Carilion New River Valley Medical Center (Christiansburg)

Virginia Hospital Center (Arlington)

Washington



St. Clare Hospital (Lakewood)

Virginia Mason Medical Center (Seattle)