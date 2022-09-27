10 healthcare companies named Fortune's 'best workplaces for women'

Health insurance, home health, health system consulting, pharmaceutical and telehealth companies were among the 10 healthcare-related organizations named to Fortune's "Best Workplaces for Women" list.

Fortune's partner, Oakland, Calif.-based workplace consulting firm Great Place to Work, analyzed feedback from 1.2 million employees, 640,000 of them women, to compile the lists.

The publication produced two separate rankings: one for the top 100 large workplaces and one for the top 25 small and medium workplaces. The following healthcare-related organizations made the cut and are listed with their corresponding place in the ranking.

Top 100 large companies:

8. White Glove Community Care (New York City)

31. Vizient (Irving, Texas)

42. ComForCare (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.)

58. Elevance Health (Indianapolis)

67. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (Cambridge, Mass.)

71. Blue Shield of California (Oakland, Calif.)

72. Shields Health Solutions (Stoughton, Mass.)

82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Boston)

87. Otsuka America Pharmaceutical (Princeton, N.J.)

Top 25 small and medium companies:



16. Maven Clinic (New York City)