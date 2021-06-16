10 healthcare companies dedicated to giving back to their communities

Nonprofit organization Points of Light released the winners of its annual The Civic 50, honoring companies who showcase superior corporate citizenship.

Here's the 10 healthcare organizations honored among 50 companies in the U.S., listed in alphabetical order:

Abbvie

Anthem

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, Volunteer Leader Award

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Blue Shield of California

CVS Health

Health Care Service Corp.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

UnitedHealth Group, Healthcare Sector Leader

Vertex Pharmaceuticals