10 healthcare companies dedicated to giving back to their communities

Hannah Mitchell - Print  | 
Listen

Nonprofit organization Points of Light released the winners of its annual The Civic 50, honoring companies who showcase superior corporate citizenship.

Here's the 10 healthcare organizations honored among 50 companies in the U.S., listed in alphabetical order:

Abbvie 

Anthem

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, Volunteer Leader Award

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Blue Shield of California

CVS Health

Health Care Service Corp.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

UnitedHealth Group, Healthcare Sector Leader

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles