10 healthcare companies dedicated to giving back to their communities

Nonprofit organization Points of Light released the winners of its annual The Civic 50, honoring companies who showcase superior corporate citizenship.
Here's the 10 healthcare organizations honored among 50 companies in the U.S., listed in alphabetical order:
Abbvie
Anthem
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, Volunteer Leader Award
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
Blue Shield of California
CVS Health
Health Care Service Corp.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
UnitedHealth Group, Healthcare Sector Leader
Vertex Pharmaceuticals