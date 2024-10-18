Radiology group to pay $1.85M in fraud suit

New York City-based East River Medical Imaging has settled a class action lawsuit for $1.85 million following a 2023 cyberattack.

Between August and September 2023, the radiology group experienced a data breach that potentially affected over 600,000 individuals, according to a Bloomberg Law report. The information leaked included names, contact and insurance information, imaging results and other exam details, and Social Security numbers.

In addition to the financial penalties, East River must also enhance its security measures, according to settlement documents.

East River Medical Imaging was founded in 1970. It has 10 practicing radiologists that operate in four locations in New York.