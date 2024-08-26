Oncology, radiology combine into growing field

As oncology treatments continue to incorporate genomics, radiologists would benefit by becoming more familiar with the field, according to a clinical research review published Nov. 3 in Radiology: Imaging Cancer.

Imaging interpretations can be "more meaningful and specific" if radiologists understand the concepts of genomics and epigenomics, researchers from Canada, Israel and the U.S. wrote in the review, which links genetic mutation and imaging findings.



The combined field of oncology and radiology is called cancer radiogenomics, and it is developing rapidly, according to an Aug. 9 news release from the Radiological Society of North America.



Cancer radiogenomics allows for noninvasive prediction and interpretation of tumor subtype, behavior and treatment response, the release said.