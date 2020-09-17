US infectious disease funding up fourfold since 2014, report finds

The U.S. has increased research and development funding to fight emerging infectious diseases by $459 million between 2014 and 2018, marking a fourfold increase, a report from Policy Cures Research found.

The global health think tank analyzed emerging infectious disease investment data collected since 2015 via an annual survey shared with World Health Organization member countries.

Research and development funding for emerging infectious diseases hit $886 million in 2018. This figure marks a 14 percent increase from 2017, previously a record high.

Funding has increased annually since 2014 when Policy Cures Research identified just $178 million in total funding, or about one-fifth of the 2018 total.

The federal government and U.S.-based drugmakers accounted for nearly three-fourths of global research and development funding between 2014 and 2018.

View the full report here.

