US hits 150K+ daily cases for 1st time; 18 states set hospitalization records — 5 COVID-19 updates

The U.S. saw another record-breaking day for COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations Nov. 12, with 152,391 new infections and 66,606 people currently hospitalized with the virus, according to The Washington Post.

One in 378 Americans tested positive for COVID-19 this week, according to data from The COVID Tracking Project.

Four more updates:

1. Nov. 12 marked the first time the nation reported more than 150,000 new COVID-19 cases, just eight days after breaking 100,000 daily cases, according to The New York Times. On average, COVID-19 cases have jumped 70 percent in the past two weeks, according to the Post.

2. Eighteen states reported record hospitalizations Nov. 12, many of which are in the Midwest, according to The Washington Post. Nationwide, hospitalizations have nearly doubled in the past two weeks, according to data from The COVID Tracking Project.

3. California surpassed 1 million COVID-19 cases Nov. 12, becoming the second state to hit this milestone behind Texas, reports The New York Times.

4. Massachusetts is set to reopen several field hospitals established in the spring, Gov. Charlie Baker said Nov. 12, reports NBC10 Boston. The governor is expected to detail the plans midday Nov. 13. Mr. Baker said Massachusetts hospitals would also be able to convert 400 acute care beds into intensive care beds if needed, adding, "We're nowhere near the uncharted territory we were at in the spring."

Snapshot of COVID-19 in the U.S.

Cases: 10,557,551

Deaths: 242,436

Recovered: 4,051,256

Counts reflect data available as of 8:25 a.m. CST Nov. 13.

