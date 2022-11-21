UK investigates possible Ebola case

The UK Health Security Agency is investigating a possible case of Ebola in an individual with a travel history to Africa who was displaying "early symptoms" of the disease, according to a Nov. 17 report from The Telegraph.

Concern over the possible case prompted Colchester General Hospital to temporarily close its urgent care center.

"This was because of an infection control issue," the hospital said in a statement cited by the news outlet, adding that the center is now back to normal operations.

U.K. health officials have clarified there are currently no confirmed cases in the country, and that a range of precautionary tests are being conducted. The agency called the tests "a matter of routine" when people who recently traveled return from certain regions, according to BBC News. There has not yet been an update on test results.

There have been 163 confirmed and suspected Ebola cases across nine districts in Uganda since the outbreak was detected in September. That includes 77 confirmed and suspected deaths.

One other update:

A World Health Organization expert committee has evaluated three Ebola candidate vaccines and agreed each should be included in a planned clinical trial, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, PhD, said during a Nov. 16 update. The first doses are expected to arrive in Uganda this week, though its unclear when the trial will begin.

