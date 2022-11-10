WHO: $88M needed to curb Ebola outbreak

The World Health Organization published an emergency appeal Nov. 9, calling for $88.2 million to curb Uganda's Ebola outbreak and prevent the virus from spreading to other districts in the country as well as neighboring countries.

That figure breaks down to $68 million on efforts to reduce mortality and morbidity associated with Uganda's outbreak and $20.2 million to prevent spread in neighboring countries, according to the WHO.

Health workers and local officials in Uganda have said a lack of funding has undermined efforts to contain the outbreak, which is now the second deadliest in the country's history, The Wall Street Journal reported Nov. 8.

Uganda first declared an outbreak Sept. 20. At least 135 people have since been infected and 53 have died. These figures do not include probable cases or deaths, meaning the actual numbers likely are higher. The Telegraph obtained leaked projections from the Ugandan Ministry of Health, which indicate outbreak numbers could hit 1,200 cases and 500 deaths by April.

Two more updates:

1. The CDC issued an alert encouraging clinicians to remain alert amid rising cases in Uganda. Although no confirmed or suspected cases have been identified in the U.S. the alert shared clinical and lab safety guidelines "as a precaution" due to the "potential for importation of cases."

2. Uganda is closing schools early to help curb the spread. Schools will close for the end of the year two weeks ahead of schedule on Nov. 25. There have been 23 cases in children so far, including eight deaths.