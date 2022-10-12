WHO ramps up Ebola response: 3 updates

The World Health Organization is sending additional specialists and supplies to Uganda to aid in Ebola response efforts, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, PhD, said Oct. 12.

Three updates:

1. WHO has released $5 million in emergency funding to respond to Uganda's outbreak and prepare neighboring countries in case the virus spreads across borders.

"Our primary focus now is to rapidly control and contain this outbreak to protect neighboring districts, as well as neighboring countries," Dr. Tedros said. "We urge neighboring countries to increase their readiness to respond rapidly and efficiently, if needed."

2. Existing Ebola vaccines are not effective against the strain currently spreading in Uganda. Dr. Tedros said clinical trials for two experimental vaccines that target the strain could start in Uganda in the coming weeks, pending regulatory approval.

3. Uganda has reported 64 confirmed and suspected cases, along with 28 cumulative deaths, tied to the outbreak, according to UNICEF's most recent situation report. The outbreak, first declared Sept. 20, is the country's largest in nearly two decades.