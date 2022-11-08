Be alert for Ebola, CDC reminds clinicians

The CDC issued an Ebola update for clinicians Nov. 7, encouraging them to remain alert amid rising cases in Uganda.

Three updates:

1. At present, the U.S. has not identified any confirmed or suspected cases of Ebola tied to the outbreak.

2. In its alert, the CDC shares clinical and laboratory safety guidelines for clinicians "as a precaution" due to the "potential for importation of cases."

"Early consideration of [Ebola virus disease] in the differential diagnosis is important for providing appropriate and prompt patient care and to prevent the spread of infection," the CDC said.

3. As of Nov. 5, Uganda has confirmed 132 cases of Ebola, 39 percent of which were fatal. The CDC's first health alert on Ebola came Oct. 6, when 44 cases were confirmed.