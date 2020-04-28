U.S. coronavirus cases top 1 million

The United States now has more than 1 million cases of the new coronavirus, the latest data from Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Medicine shows.

According to the dashboard created by Johns Hopkins, the U.S. case count stood a little above 1 million at 1:50 p.m. Central Time April 28, making up about one-third of the worldwide case count of 3.09 million.

The U.S. case count far outstrips that of other countries. Spain, which has the second-highest number of novel coronavirus cases in the world, is reporting about 232,128 cases.

More than 57,500 people have died in the U.S. so far, and about 17,600 of those deaths occurred among New York City residents. The global death toll from the virus stands at slightly more than 215,000.

As the U.S. looks to ramp up testing and tracing efforts and slowly lift pandemic-related restrictions, the data shows about 5.6 million tests have been performed in the country.

