Healthcare Heroes Project spotlights COVID-19 stories from the front lines

A Chicago physician is encouraging healthcare workers nationwide to share their experiences with COVID-19 through a new initiative called the Healthcare Heroes Project.

Anwar Jebran, MD, an internal medicine resident at Weiss Memorial Hospital, co-founded the initiative with Sara Amiri, a global project manager at Uber.

"After hearing so many stories from my colleagues at Weiss Memorial and other hospitals, we decided to launch an initiative to document them," Dr. Jebran told Becker's.

Healthcare Heroes Project invites anyone in the healthcare industry to share their own stories from the COVID-19 front lines. Healthcare workers can either submit their story on the website or request an interview with a team member from the project. Since launching last week, the project has already received more than 40 story submissions.

"We've been getting amazing stories and responses," Dr. Jebran said. "People have started sharing them, and it's really inspiring."

The initiative aims to give healthcare workers an emotional outlet to talk about their experiences and feel like their voices are heard. It's also a way for healthcare workers to feel appreciated for their hard work, according to Dr. Jebran.

"We also hope that having people read these stories and see all of healthcare workers' efforts will trigger them to be more involved in their civic duty and maintain social distancing," he said.

To learn more about the project or submit a story, click here.

